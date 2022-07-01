News

HSF ups NQ lawyer base pay to £120k

By Rona Ankrah on
21

Leapfrogs A&O, Links and Slaughters

Herbert Smith Freehills has hiked newly qualified (NQ) solicitor base pay to £120,000.

This rise comes as Legal Cheek exclusively revealed today that Linklaters had informed lawyers it would not “rush” into increasing its NQ pay, while fellow magic circle firm Allen & Overy had opted against NQ rises — for now — in light of “challenging” economic conditions.

Effective from today, HSF’s most junior associates will receive an extra £15,000, or 14%, to their base pay, plus a discretionary bonus. Rates were previously set at £105,000.

The firm will also be increasing salaries of associates further up the qualification ladder and “making significant investment throughout the associate bands”.

The NQ pay move sees the firm leapfrog A&O and Linklaters (both £107,500) as well as Slaughter and May (£115,000). Clifford Chance and Freshfields provide an NQ rate of £125,000.

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Alison Brown, HSF executive partner, said:

“It is key that we continue to attract the very best talent. We also want to recognise high-performing lawyers at all levels, so prioritising fairness and equity across the whole associate population is key for us. These new salary increases reflect the real depth of talent we hold in our NQ and entire associate population and demonstrate that we value their contribution, as next generation leaders of our firm.”

Our Firms Most List shows the firm takes on some 60 trainees each year, who earn £50,000 in their first year and £55,000 in their second.

21 Comments

Bravo

Well done HSF management. I hear this has actually been the case since May but they have played a PR blinder by announcing today. Links and a&o senior management will now have egg on their face when they announce rises – if they don’t it will be even more catastrophic.

MC Club

Welcome to the MC – bye A&O

The MC is DEAD

Wake up… there is no Magic Circle anymore

Really

Why on earth would you want to work for A&O when you could make more at HSF? You’ll still work long hours but it will be a better work life balance than the MC.

XSM

Not true.

AO GRec

Why work for A&O???? I’ll tell you why: PreStigE

Mr Lyon

WHOOOOOSH

A&O Partner's Face

Who put this egg here!?

A&O 2PQE Corporate

🤡🤡🤡

Not a word from the Partners about this today.

Even if A&O matches to £125 now, we’ll all know that their hand was forced by the Silver Circle, and how little they value their people.

Shame.

Anonymous

Magic dust running low at Links and A&O ✨👎📉

Reply Report comment
Crystal BALLS Gazer

This really is a chance for big British firms who have done really well lately (e.g. HSF/Ashurst/Macs) to turn the market on its head. HSF’s PEP is 1mill- Ashurst and Macs are on par or more than this and they take less trainees…

Come on shake things up.

Maybe some of these ‘MC’ firms will realise their model of using 100s of grunt staff only works if they pay them (comparative) peanuts.

Reply Report comment
LOL

END of MC. New MC will now consist of HSF, FBG, CC, and SandM

Reply Report comment
Incoming US Firm Trainee

Beautifully played from HSF – I suspect A&O and LL will suddenly rethink their compensation policies and miraculously find cash to increase salaries.

When they bow to the pressure, staff will absolutely remember that management opted to freeze salaries, before being forced into an embarrassing and damaging u-turn.

Reply Report comment
Anon

Wonder when stealth layoffs will start……

Reply Report comment
Alan

We’ll know as soon as a bunch of them are online whining about it.

Reply Report comment
Anonymous

A

Reply Report comment
Average Pay War Enjoyer

Lovely. What will the rest of the SC do?

Reply Report comment
Anonymous

*BANE VOICE*: RISE

Reply Report comment
Anonymous

HSF making Links and A&O management look like chumps

Reply Report comment
Munch bunch

Any intel on HSF salaries up the chain? I’ve heard about people going across this year at 1 and 3 PQE for 122k and 125k, so I’m curious to know about bunching.

Reply Report comment
Kirkland NQ

Cute.

Reply Report comment
