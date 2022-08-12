Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Unforced errors by Archie’s lawyers [A Lawyer Writes]
How appropriate is the good faith standard in banking law? [Legal Cheek Journal]
Hillary Clinton’s emails vs Donald Trump’s boxes of files — and the dangers of hyper-partisanship [The Law and Policy Blog]
Obstacle courts. Who benefited from prolonging the Battersbee case? [The Critic]
Lessons learnt: BBC DJ to the Bar [Counsel Magazine]
Kenya Copyright Board on “responsible use of memes”: quasi-judicial powers and balanced perspectives [The IPKat]
Countering ‘rape as routine’: world expert explains the key to getting coercive control laws right [The Guardian]
A miscarriage should never be a crime [Spiked]
Censoring university reading lists is crude and condescending [New Statesman] (free, but registration required)
Litigants want to know if they’ve won. Judgments should tell them [Law Society Gazette]
