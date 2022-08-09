Linklaters partner profits up 5% to £1.9 million

Revenue is up too

Magic Circle law firm Linklaters has posted 6.5% growth in revenues in its latest financial results.

The firm recorded revenues of £1.78 billion whilst its profit per equity partner (PEP) increased 5% to £1.87 million.

According to Paul Lewis, Linklaters’ firmwide managing partner, this comes off the back of “increased revenues from robust markets and sustained deal activity over the past financial year”.

Lewis added: “In a post pandemic world with growing political and economic uncertainty, our clients require complex legal solutions. The investments we have made over the year have ensured that we are able to provide the right combination of global coverage and high-quality cross practice expertise. To excel for our clients we need to be nimble, bold and decisive in our approach, which we will continue to be as we look ahead to the next financial year.”

Magic Circle revenue and PEP for financial year 21/22

This rounds off the Magic Circle’s financials for the year with Linklaters being the last of the group to report its results. Freshfields, Clifford Chance and Allen & Overy all recorded partner profits around the £2 million mark. Slaughter and May does not usually publish financial results.