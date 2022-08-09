News

Linklaters partner profits up 5% to £1.9 million

By William Holmes on
15

Revenue is up too

Magic Circle law firm Linklaters has posted 6.5% growth in revenues in its latest financial results.

The firm recorded revenues of £1.78 billion whilst its profit per equity partner (PEP) increased 5% to £1.87 million.

According to Paul Lewis, Linklaters’ firmwide managing partner, this comes off the back of “increased revenues from robust markets and sustained deal activity over the past financial year”.

Lewis added: “In a post pandemic world with growing political and economic uncertainty, our clients require complex legal solutions. The investments we have made over the year have ensured that we are able to provide the right combination of global coverage and high-quality cross practice expertise. To excel for our clients we need to be nimble, bold and decisive in our approach, which we will continue to be as we look ahead to the next financial year.”

Magic Circle revenue and PEP for financial year 21/22

Ranking Revenue PEP
1 Clifford Chance (£1.97 billion) Freshfields (£2.07 million)
2 Allen & Overy (£1.94 billion) Clifford Chance (£2.04 million)
3 Linklaters (£1.78 billion) Allen & Overy (£1.95 million)
4 Freshfields (£1.7 billion) Linklaters (£1.87 million)

This rounds off the Magic Circle’s financials for the year with Linklaters being the last of the group to report its results. Freshfields, Clifford Chance and Allen & Overy all recorded partner profits around the £2 million mark. Slaughter and May does not usually publish financial results.

15 Comments

Bruno

1 month ago: “[we recognise that] that our NQ salaries are below those of some our competitors, we do not believe that the right course of action is to rush into matching salaries at NQ level without properly considering the impact of any changes and the wider economic context”

Is “wider economic context” a synonym for PEP now?

Anon

I think it was always obvious that was the only thing they cared about. Lie after lie about pay while we’re being thanked and told business is still extremely busy.

Anon

PEP is from the last financial year (where there were multiple pay rises) and the pay freeze is about forward looking as we go into a recession. Very different metrics.

Anon

Hmm no coincidence that the two firms with bottom PEP are the ones refusing to increase associate pay

The math is mathing

Slaughters PEP last year was £3.5m (legal business) and yet their still stingy…

Anon

A reminder that about 30% of the partnership at CC and A&O are non-equity whereas Links and FF are near 100% equity partnerships (presumably the very small numbers of non-equity ones are random partner consultants or people in jurisdictions where they can’t be equity partners for some reason). So CC and A&O’s PEP figures are distorted and not comparable to Links and FF.

Anon

A reminder that pep only takes into equity partners so not sure what your point is.

L

I think the point is that figures will look better for firms with more salaried partners as if those salaried partners were instead at the bottom of the equity partner chain it would have a large impact on PEP numbers

STB Associate

Meanwhile STB PEP is £8m+. Pay more to associates and they will die for you.

So

Neither of these points are correct

STB Associate

They are

Money Man

If you are an associate at A&O working for a below-market frozen salary then you are a cuck.

Cuck man

Good luck with the upcoming application cycle.

Anon

O yes another 2k when in a 63% tax bracket really changes lives

Really

Why is Linklaters still paying NQs £2k more than NRF then?

Join the conversation

