Linklaters partner profits up 5% to £1.9 million
Revenue is up too
Magic Circle law firm Linklaters has posted 6.5% growth in revenues in its latest financial results.
The firm recorded revenues of £1.78 billion whilst its profit per equity partner (PEP) increased 5% to £1.87 million.
According to Paul Lewis, Linklaters’ firmwide managing partner, this comes off the back of “increased revenues from robust markets and sustained deal activity over the past financial year”.
Lewis added: “In a post pandemic world with growing political and economic uncertainty, our clients require complex legal solutions. The investments we have made over the year have ensured that we are able to provide the right combination of global coverage and high-quality cross practice expertise. To excel for our clients we need to be nimble, bold and decisive in our approach, which we will continue to be as we look ahead to the next financial year.”
Magic Circle revenue and PEP for financial year 21/22
|Ranking
|Revenue
|PEP
|1
|Clifford Chance (£1.97 billion)
|Freshfields (£2.07 million)
|2
|Allen & Overy (£1.94 billion)
|Clifford Chance (£2.04 million)
|3
|Linklaters (£1.78 billion)
|Allen & Overy (£1.95 million)
|4
|Freshfields (£1.7 billion)
|Linklaters (£1.87 million)
This rounds off the Magic Circle’s financials for the year with Linklaters being the last of the group to report its results. Freshfields, Clifford Chance and Allen & Overy all recorded partner profits around the £2 million mark. Slaughter and May does not usually publish financial results.
Bruno
1 month ago: “[we recognise that] that our NQ salaries are below those of some our competitors, we do not believe that the right course of action is to rush into matching salaries at NQ level without properly considering the impact of any changes and the wider economic context”
Is “wider economic context” a synonym for PEP now?
Anon
I think it was always obvious that was the only thing they cared about. Lie after lie about pay while we’re being thanked and told business is still extremely busy.
Anon
PEP is from the last financial year (where there were multiple pay rises) and the pay freeze is about forward looking as we go into a recession. Very different metrics.