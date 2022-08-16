CMS retains 42 of 48 NQ lawyers

88% autumn score

CMS has recorded an autumn 2022 trainee retention rate of 88%.

From a sizeable qualifying cohort of 48, the international law firm confirmed 42 are staying on in newly qualified (NQ) roles.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows CMS is the second largest TC provider in the UK with an annual rookie intake of 95. Only Linklaters beats this with 100.

The outfit confirmed nine newbies qualify into corporate; nine join technology and media; litigation gains eight; six join finance; real estate takes four; environment receives three; and the final NQ starts lawyer life in the firm’s strategic secondment unit.

Twenty-four associates qualify in London, Edinburgh gains seven and Glasgow four. Bristol and Sheffield take three apiece, while the final NQ is Manchester bound.

Earlier this year CMS chalked up an impressive spring score of 96%, with 24 of its 25 then-trainees committing their futures to the firm.