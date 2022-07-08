CMS boosts NQ lawyer pay to £100k
Second rises in seven months
CMS has increased salaries for newly qualified associates in London to £100,000, Legal Cheek can reveal.
The move equates to an extra £5,000 or 5%, with rates previous set at £95,000 following an uplift in December 2021.
The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows the new six figure sum matches that already offered by the likes of Macfarlanes, Simmons & Simmons, Squire Patton Boggs and Travers Smith, and is just £7,500 behind magic circle player Allen & Overy (£107,500), which last week opted against further rises citing “challenging” economic conditions.
CMS recruits around 95 trainees each year, following a hike last summer which made it the second highest training contract provider in the UK. Linklaters sits in top spot with 100 TCs annually.
The firm’s London trainees earn a salary of £46,725 in year one, rising to £52,250 in year two.
Last week Legal Cheek reported that Herbert Smith Freehills had upped NQ rates to £120,000, in a move which saw it leapfrog big names including A&O and Linklaters (both £107,500) as well as Slaughter and May (£115,000).
For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub
Ouch
Links and A&O will be announcing an increase in NQ pay promptly I imagine. Embarrassing having CMS less than 10% away from your going rate.
Anon
The shameful thing is they are sticking to their guns. They’ve already got away with paying less for several months because other firms increased in May.
SC et al.
I think once the rest of SC and other international firms go to 110 – 120 range, they will be either mocked out of the MC or forced to give substantial increases.
Muggle Circle
Yep, I’d say they will have to hand over their Magic Circle Membership Card, broomsticks and wands to the gatekeepers of the Magic Circle.
smh
mocked out of the MC?????
what did I just read
Ignorance is bliss
The truth.
smh
okay fresher
Anon
Not embarrassing at all. Deals are way down. They’ll be firing less people in a years time but not keeping up with this charade.
Bye bye magic
You imagine, if they did raise, they would have done it by now. Bye the magic is rubbing off loool