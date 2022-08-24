Tennis loving lawyer sues Nick Kyrgios after being accused of having ‘about 700 drinks’ during Wimbledon outburst

Anna Palus says ‘reckless’ allegation caused ‘considerable harm’

A Polish lawyer who was temporarily removed from the Wimbledon men’s final after Nick Kyrgios accused her of consuming “about 700 drinks” has launched legal action against the tennis superstar.

The incident came when Kyrgios, who eventually lost the match to Novak Djokovic, complained to the umpire about the behaviour of medical law specialist Anna Palus.

The Aussie tennis player, 27, received a code violation for swearing after a spectator called out before a second serve, and then asked the umpire to have the woman “who looks like she’s had about 700 drinks bro” ejected.

Palus, who attended the final with her mother, was briefly removed from centre court. She later said she had only two drinks.

The lawyer has now instructed London law firm Brett Wilson to bring defamation proceedings against the world number 26 “in order to clear my name”.

In a statement issued yesterday through her legal team, Palus said: “On Sunday 10 July 2022 I attended the final of the Wimbledon tennis championships with my mother. It was an event we had been looking forward to for some time. During the course of the final, Nick Kyrgios made a reckless and entirely baseless allegation against me. Not only did this cause considerable harm on the day, resulting in my temporary removal from the arena, but Mr Kyrgios’s false allegation was broadcast to, and read by, millions around the world, causing me and my family very substantial damage and distress.”

She continued:

“I am not litigious, but after much consideration, I have concluded that that I have no alternative but to instruct my solicitors Brett Wilson LLP to bring defamation proceedings against Mr Kyrgios in order to clear my name. The need to obtain vindication, and to prevent repetition of the allegation, are the only reasons for taking legal action. Any damages recovered will be donated to charity.”

The lawyer says she hopes the tennis star “will reflect on the harm he has caused me and my family and offer a prompt resolution to this matter”, before adding:

“However, if he is unwilling to do this, I am committed to obtaining vindication in the High Court.”

Kyrgios has not yet commented on the legal proceedings.