Glasgow leapfrogs Oxford in latest law school rankings

Cambridge tops table

Glasgow has overtaken Oxford in new rankings comparing law degree programs at over 100 universities.

The University of Glasgow’s law course was ranked in second after the University Cambridge, according to The Times’ Good University Guide 2023. Oxford came in third followed by University College London (UCL) and King’s College London.

Other Scottish universities that performed well in the latest rankings were the Strathclyde (6th), Edinburgh (=7th) and Aberdeen (10th).

Seven out of the top twenty universities for studying law were located in Scotland with the University of Dundee placing 15th, the University of Stirling coming coming in 17th and Glasgow Caledonian University taking up joint 20th.

Top 10 UK universities for law

Ranking University 1 University of Cambridge 2 University of Glasgow 3 University of Oxford 4 University College London 5 King’s College London 6 University of Strathclyde =7 University of Edinburgh =7 University of Durham 9 London School of Economics and Political Science 10 University of Aberdeen

Outside of the top 10 rankings, Lancaster and Warwick came in 11th and 12th respectively, whilst York took 13th position. Other Russell Group unis towards to top of the table were Bristol (14th), Leeds (16th), Exeter (=17th), Nottingham (19th) and Queen’s University Belfast (=22nd).

