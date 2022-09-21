News

Glasgow leapfrogs Oxford in latest law school rankings

By William Holmes on
12

Cambridge tops table

The University of Glasgow

Glasgow has overtaken Oxford in new rankings comparing law degree programs at over 100 universities.

The University of Glasgow’s law course was ranked in second after the University Cambridge, according to The TimesGood University Guide 2023. Oxford came in third followed by University College London (UCL) and King’s College London.

Other Scottish universities that performed well in the latest rankings were the Strathclyde (6th), Edinburgh (=7th) and Aberdeen (10th).

Seven out of the top twenty universities for studying law were located in Scotland with the University of Dundee placing 15th, the University of Stirling coming coming in 17th and Glasgow Caledonian University taking up joint 20th.

Top 10 UK universities for law

RankingUniversity
1University of Cambridge
2University of Glasgow
3University of Oxford
4University College London
5King’s College London
6University of Strathclyde
=7University of Edinburgh
=7University of Durham
9London School of Economics and Political Science
10University of Aberdeen

Outside of the top 10 rankings, Lancaster and Warwick came in 11th and 12th respectively, whilst York took 13th position. Other Russell Group unis towards to top of the table were Bristol (14th), Leeds (16th), Exeter (=17th), Nottingham (19th) and Queen’s University Belfast (=22nd).

The Legal Cheek Scottish Law Fair 2022 takes place IN-PERSON on Tuesday 25 October at Dynamic Earth, Edinburgh. The Fair gives students from across Scotland the opportunity to meet the nation’s leading law firms. Register to attend.

12 Comments

Bored

That’s great, but until I see the kids of partners and QCs choosing to go there over Oxbridge, I think it wise to follow what they do.

I think a lot of legal career advice seems to be aimed at reducing the competition for the kids of partners and QCs.

(37)(2)

Aspiring servant of the Crown

Correction – KC

(6)(0)

Pedant

KCs*

(3)(1)

Anon

Rumour has it all the firm’s are cutting all their Oxford college dinners now and are organising 3 day benders in Glasgow instead to attract the “top talent”.

This has to be the most ridiculous list I’ve seen in a while 😂

(18)(4)

Glasgow Alumnus

As a recent graduate from the University of Glasgow, it is slightly surprising that it is ranked above Oxford once again, but I’m not surprised at all to see it ranked in the top 5. There seems to be a strange assumption from some students that top-tier Scottish universities will always be of a lower quality than top-tier English universities, but that simply isn’t the case.

The curriculum and LLB program at UofG is of a very high quality and widely respected, and Glasgow is a beautiful and friendly city with relatively low living costs and plenty to do as a student. Firms also seem to view UofG students as highly employable, as I and several other students in my cohort secured multiple TC offers across several MC/SC firms.

(11)(11)

anon

Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

(15)(8)

Glasgow Alumnus

Get lost. No one asked you to comment.

(1)(2)

Anon

These rankings are useless. For undergraduate degrees it will always be seen as oxbridge then the rest by employers.

(12)(4)

Anon

Yes, and rightly so.

(4)(7)

Hadrian

So Oxford and Cambridge are ranked 1 and 2 among English speaking universities.

(3)(4)

Oxonian

Please don’t turn this into a Scotland vs England isse. Oxford is a top-tier British university. It directly competes with Glasgow and all other universities throughout the country.

(2)(4)

Cantabrigian

2 and 1.

(0)(0)

