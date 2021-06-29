News

Cambridge law grads out-earn those at LSE, UCL and Oxford with average salary of £69,400

By Aishah Hussain on
13

Five years post-graduation

Cambridge University law graduates out-earn those at LSE, UCL and Oxford with an average salary of £69,400 five years after they graduate, new government data has shown.

Cambridge came out on top of the law school earnings league released this week, beating LSE, where law grads earn a median salary of £65,500, UCL (£65,000) and Oxford (£64,600). This means that Oxford alumni earn approximately £4,800 less than their Cambridge rivals five years on from graduation, according to new Department for Education figures which focus on students who graduated between 2012 and 2013.

Yet, law grads at all of these institutions earn on average more than double the typical UK salary within just five years of graduating. The national average salary is £31,461, according to stats posted by the Office for National Statistics last year.

Earnings further down the list drop rather sharply. Coming in fifth is King’s College London, from which LLB’ers earn an average salary of £48,700 at the same point in their careers.

The rest of the top ten is made up of Russell Group universities Durham, Bristol, Warwick, Nottingham and Exeter, where law grads earn over the £40k-mark, except for Exeter, where they earn £39,400, on average, five years after they complete their course.

Average salaries five years after graduation (law) — Top ten

Rank University Average earnings No. of grads
1 Cambridge £69,400 170
2 LSE £65,500 65
3 UCL £65,000 55
4 Oxford £64,600 165
5 KCL £48,700 190
6 Durham £46,000 135
7 Bristol £43,800 130
8 Warwick £43,400 150
9 Nottingham £42,300 135
10 Exeter £39,400 180

At the bottom of the table are Blackburn and Croydon College. The data shows that their grads take home a median salary of just £17,500 after five years — that equates to almost £52,000 less than their Cambridge counterparts — emphasising the vast earnings gap among law graduates.

The data shows that those who studied business and management at Oxford have the highest earning power (£70,800) in the five years after completing the course. Close behind are Cambridge’s computing and law degrees, which both saw median earnings of £69,400 in the tax year ending in 2019.

Despite the most lucrative law degree coming in at an average of £69,400, our Firms Most List shows that this is less than half of what the top-paying City law firms pay their newly qualified (NQ) lawyers. US law firm Vinson & Elkins pays juniors in London a recently improved salary of £153,400 — though they do only take on six trainees a year.

13 Comments

Blackburn lad

Clearly there’s been a mistake here

biglawboiz

Sample size for LSE is so small because nobody will find time to fill in this survey billing 90 hours a week.

anon

Incorrect, this is not done by survey, it’s taken from HMRC data. The small sample size reflects the small UK student cohort.

Nearing the end

Please no. Please not another University article. I can’t take it anymore. It’s almost as if you write these articles seeking a fight between people with absolutely no lives. Oxbridge FTW this, haha Durham and Bristol that. No, no, please God no.

Anon

Who would have thought that the cleverest people earn the most money.

Anon

The gap would be even bigger if the period of post-grad education was not included in the 5 years.

anonymous

Warwick graduates are at an ever greater disadvantage, since most of them went to state schools.

Anon

Warwick even looks like a giant comp.

Indeed

Also populated by the chippiest lawyers in the business.

(sincerely, a state school lawyer who didn’t go to Warwick)

Anon

Why does this site ridicule people who attend state school?
At the end of the day, they’ve got where you are with fewer resources. They’re more capable than you.

Indeed

As I stated above, I went to a state school.

My point is simply that Warwick lawyers are chippy. Most often by attempting to denigrate better universities.

Ben

Not more capable, no. If fact, almost certainly less clever and definitely less well educated. And insecure, too. So hardly surprising that they do not get jobs in the most demanding fields.

Jax

I’m still poor, I did my degree at a uni starting with B….

