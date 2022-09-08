Hogan Lovells announces 83% trainee retention rate.

19 out of 23

Hogan Lovells has recorded an autumn 2022 retention rate of 83%.

Of the 23 in the cohort, 20 were made offers with 19 rookies accepting NQ positions.

Those staying on with the firm can expect to see their salaries almost double as Hogan Lovells London NQs take home £107,500, according to the Legal Cheek Firms Most List. First year trainees at the firm receive £50k rising to £55k in their second year.

9 of the 19 newbies qualified into the Litigation, Arbitration and Employment practice group, whilst Hogan Lovells’ Corporate, Finance and Global Regulatory practice groups each took on three qualifiers respectively. One trainee also qualified into the firm’s Intellectual Property, Media and Technology.

Earlier this year, Hogan Lovells scored a 75% spring retention rate with one rookie being kept on a fixed term deal.