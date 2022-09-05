Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

The problem with parliament’s partygate inquiry [The Spectator] (registration required)

Legal opinion on the Privileges Committee’s ‘Partygate’ inquiry: Some comments [Public Law for Everyone]

Criminal barristers have lost the financial war for talent [Financial Times] (£)

Magistrates’ court staff to strike for nine days this month [Law Gazette]

The history of law firm automation [Legal Futures]

Secret justice fears as record number of cases heard behind closed doors [The Telegraph] (£)

Our broken voting system gives us the wrong leaders [The Times] (£)

Are cats and tigers alike? EU General Court considers that there is a likelihood of confusion between ‘Tigercat’ and ‘Cat’ [IPKat]

Japan’s prisons are adapting to cope with ageing inmates [The Economist] (registration required)

The Battle of Trevalga [Barbara Rich]

How much should academics engage with the public? [TechnoLlama]

“Tutor; it’s literally printing money. 3 or 4 sessions at c. £40-60/hour a week and Bob’s your proverbial.” [Legal Cheek comments]

