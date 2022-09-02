Love Island contestant sets sights on SQE

Tyler Cruickshank to sit first exams in January

Former Love Island contestant Tyler Cruickshank is preparing to sit part one of the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE).

Cruickshank, who finished 4th in the 2021 reality TV series, graduated with a 2:1 in law from St Mary’s University in 2018 and spent time as an estate agent before entering the villa.

In the past, he has expressed a desire to go into criminal law and is now teaming up with BARBRI in order complete the next stage of his legal studies to become a solicitor.

The 27-year-old reality TV star is completing his prep for SQE1 on a part-time basis. “I’m excited to jump back into studying a subject I’m passionate about and I’m already impressed with the support I’ve had from the BARBRI team and my Learning Coach in particular,” he told his followers on Instagram.

Cruickshank says he will share “regular updates” with his 200k followers, ahead of his first exams in January

BARBRI managing director, Lucie Allen, said: “We’re pleased to see Tyler follow his passion through this new route to qualification and demonstrate that it’s never too late to do so. Our learning team will be supporting him every step of the way through our 20-week SQE1 Prep course ahead of his upcoming exams and we look forward to seeing his results.”

Cruickshank is not the first legally-minded Love Island contestant. 2019 winner Greg O’Shea, as well as season four’s Rosie Williams and season seven’s Sharon Gaffka and Matthew MacNaab, who was in the Casa Amor at the same time as Cruickshank, are all law grads.