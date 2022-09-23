Osborne Clarke records 92% trainee retention score

Follows pay hikes

Osborne Clarke has confirmed a retention score of 92% for 2022, with 25 of its 27 newly qualified (NQ) lawyers staying put.

Thirteen join OC’s office in London, 10 start associate life in Bristol and the final two qualify into Reading.

Departmental destinations include commercial, commercial disputes, banking, employment, real estate and projects.

“Congratulations to our trainees who have shown great determination and dedication throughout their training”, commented Alexandra Gower, partner and training principal at Osborne Clarke. “We’re especially pleased that so many have chosen to stay on with the firm again this year.”

News of the retention score comes just a couple a weeks after we revealed the firm had increased the salaries of its NQs to £90,000 in London, £81,000 in Reading and £69,000 in Bristol.

Graham de Guise, chief people officer at Osborne Clarke, added: “We’ve increased our London salaries to £90,000 as we aim to be competitive with firms that we compete against for talent and work. We’ve set the rate for Reading at 10% less than London — £81,000, as we feel it’s a genuine alternative given its proximity to and ease of commute from the city. For Bristol, we aim to keep our pay in the top three of all Bristol firms and have set our rate at £69,000.”

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2023 shows the firm offers around 35 training contracts each year.