EXCLUSIVE: regional NQ pay hits all-time high of £81k in Osborne Clarke salary hike

By William Holmes on
24

Rises in the London office too

International law firm Osborne Clarke has confirmed to Legal Cheek that the lawyers qualifying into its Reading office will receive a base salary of £81,000, a figure that smashes pay records for newly qualified (NQ) lawyers in the regions.

This marks an increase of almost 25% with the firm boosting its Reading NQ’s pay up from £65,000. Meanwhile, their counterparts in Bristol enjoyed a 15% salary hike to £69,000, the third highest-paying NQ rate for a UK office outside of London after Hogan Lovells’ Birmingham office that pays £70k.

Osborne Clarke’s Bristol trainees now start on £45,000, rising to £47,000 in their second year, up from £39,250 and £43,000. On the other hand, trainee pay in Reading has dipped slightly to £46,350 for first year trainees and £48,150 for second years, depegging from the London rate which last year was set at £47,500 and £49,500.

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

The international firm has also put NQ wages up in London from £80,000 to £90,000, a rise of 12.5%. According to the Legal Cheek Firms Most List, this puts Osborne Clarke on par with Ince and Mishcon de Reya.

Trainee pay, however, is the more striking figure out of the London pay rises. The firm has dished out an extra £4000 to both first-year and second-year trainees who will now take home £51,500 and £53,500 respectively. This makes it the second highest first-year salary of any UK-headquartered firm, trailing Addleshaw Goddard by just £500 and edging out the Magic Circle who all pay £50k.

This latest round of salary increases comes off the back of a strong set of financial results that saw Osborne Clarke’s revenue jump 20% to €407 million (£349 million), a rise that even “surprised” the firm’s international chief executive Omar Al-Nuaimi.

10 highest NQ rates in the UK outside of London

RankingFirmNQ base rate
1Osborne Clarke£81,000 (Reading)
2Hogan Lovells£70,000 (Birmingham)
3Osborne Clarke£69,000 (Bristol)
4Simmons & Simmons£68,000 (Bristol)
=5DLA Piper£65,000 (all regional offices)
=5Squire Patton Boggs£65,000 (all regional offices)
6Shoosmiths£63,800 (Thames Valley)
=7Addleshaw Goddard£62,000 (Leeds and Manchester)
=7Eversheds Sutherland£62,000 (all regional offices)
8Pinsent Masons£61,000 (all regional offices)

Junior lawyers practising in the regions are the beneficiaries of the pressures of globalisation in the legal sector.

US-headquartered firms have been increasing trainee and NQ pay in London driving up salaries in the City as law firms engage in a war for talent. This has had the knock-on effect of putting pressure on firms with UK offices both in London and outside of the City to raise salaries consistently on a firmwide basis.

The competitive US ‘money law’ culture has also reached the regions via UK-US merged firms with offices throughout the UK such as DLA Piper, Hogan Lovells and Squire Patton Boggs which have been at the forefront of regional pay rises.

24 Comments

Anon

90k in London v 80k in Reading is dumb.

Reply Report comment
(23)(2)

H

Might as well live in Reading. Swear cost of living is better there?

Reply Report comment
(17)(0)

Royal

Not really, no

Reply Report comment
(2)(2)

Former thames valley lawyer

Reading is cheap as chips to live (relatively speaking) but is an absolute shithole

Reply Report comment
(13)(1)

Anon

Says someone who clearly lived in Reading 30+ years ago…

Reply Report comment
(4)(2)

Anon

As opposed to east London where most junior lawyers live…

Reply Report comment
(7)(1)

Gowling Associate

Gowlings have fell so far behind the rest of the international firms in the regions. We are hemorrhaging lawyers atm

Reply Report comment
(6)(1)

Anon

Maybe it's because their associates can't write

Reply Report comment
(29)(1)

Gowling Associate

I apologise if my dyslexia has offended you!

Reply Report comment
(4)(9)

Interesting

Burges Salmon NQ pay now £65k too – bit disappointing considering OC is now higher, but good to see continued regional raises.

Reply Report comment
(6)(1)

City looking to Regions

Anything from Burges Salmon…?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

.

£65k

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

anon

65k NQ
46k 2nd year trainee
44k 1st year trainee

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Smithers

"after Hogan Lovells' Manchester office that pays £70k."

Birmingham?

Birmingham?

Reply Report comment
(3)(1)

William Holmes

Thanks for spotting this error – have now updated 🙂

Will

Will

Reply Report comment
(15)(2)

B

The Shed, you need to at raise again at least it's trainee pay

Reply Report comment
(10)(1)

F

What about Wombles (which sound like a CBeebies tv show) didn't they increase too?

Reply Report comment
(8)(0)

Grim up north

WM in Leeds.
£60k
Juicy bonus of up to 35%
1350 billable
Cheap housing
Fantastic countryside on yr doorstep.

But yeah Reading ……..😂

Reply Report comment
(12)(3)

C

Tbh not all of reading is shit. Swear they have a private school, the Abbey school? I'm sure some people who go school there live in nice places in reading

Reply Report comment
(0)(5)

D

Classic City law type of comment "it can't be that bad because there is a private school" Imagine the HORROR of living in area without one!

Reply Report comment
(11)(0)

Curiousooo

Random Q and unrelated – apologies.

Anyone have any news on pay rises at “US” firms like White & Case or Cleary.

Feel like they missed my news feed if there was any update.

Reply Report comment
(2)(3)

Lol

That's because there isn't.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anon

Squires is still 55k in the regions…

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Kirkland NQ

What is this "Outside London" thing? Do I eat it? Do I sit on it? I'm so confused.

Reply Report comment
(8)(3)

Join the conversation

