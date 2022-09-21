Sidley keeps 10 out of 12 London NQs

New recruits start on £159,500

US law firm Sidley Austin has recored a UK trainee retention score of 83%.

From a qualifying cohort of 12, 10 accepted permanent roles within the firm’s London office. The new recruits join key practice areas including litigation, life sciences, banking, data privacy, tax and employment.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2023 show those sticking around will see their salary more than double from a year two trainee rate of £60,000 to a newly qualified one of £159,500. It recruits around 16 UK trainees each year.

News of the retention score comes just months after the firm increased financial support for future trainees taking the Legal Practice Course (LPC) and Graduate Diploma in Law (GDL), from £11,000 to £13,000.