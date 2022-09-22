The 2023 Firms Most List goes live

Your must-read guide to over 80 law firms with unique insider insights

Legal Cheek’s comprehensive student guide to life as a junior lawyer at the UK’s leading corporate law firms is now live with its 2023 edition. You can view it here.

This year’s updated list features over 80 law firms, including all the Magic and Silver Circle, the top US outfits in London, UK-based global elite players as well as leading mid-tier and specialist firms.

Like with previous years, the interactive guide allows TC hopefuls to benchmark firms on criteria ranging from trainee numbers and newly qualified pay to law school grants and average finish times.

Furthermore, each individual firm profile features an in-depth analysis of what the firms are really like as places to work through The Legal Cheek Views and Junior Lawyer Survey Scorecards. The latter grades firms from A* to D in a range of areas including training, quality of work, work-life balance and peer support, with these ratings feeding into our annual Legal Cheek Awards.

The profiles also include those all important application deadlines for vacation schemes, training contracts and other graduate recruitment initiatives hosted by a firm. These sync with our iPhone and Android apps so you can get alerts delivered directly to your phone.

Meet all the major law firms featured on the list at The Legal Cheek UK Virtual Law Fair on 11 October 2022.