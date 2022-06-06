News

Big Four structural overhaul could spawn ‘multidisciplinary beast’ capable of swallowing up City law firms

By Thomas Connelly on
9

Splitting audit and advisory functions could be key, says Richard Susskind

One Big Four player’s rumoured plans to overhaul its structural operations could spawn a new kind of “multidisciplinary beast” capable of swallowing up a large City law firm, Professor Richard Susskind has warned.

The Financial Times (£) reported last week that EY is considering splitting its audit and advisory functions in a “bold attempt” to escape possible conflicts of interest that have “dogged” the industry for years.

This, as the report explains, stems from the Big Four’s “perceived lack of independence in their auditing of company accounts because of the fees they also generate from consulting, tax and deal advisory work”.

If given the go-ahead, the structural overhaul would force its Big Four rivals — Deloitte, KPMG and PwC — to consider following suit, according to the newspaper.

But how will this impact the legal industry?

Well, according to Susskind, the move could enable accountancy giants to provide audit and legal advice to the same client. “And that is the great obstacle to the Big Four in their efforts to build legal businesses: they cannot act on any deal or dispute if audit clients’ interests are involved,” Susskind explains in a comment piece in The Times (£).

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

The profession’s foremost technology expert goes on to explain how the Big Four’s dominance in audit “has effectively blocked them from advising on significant cases of multiparty litigation or large deals, where parties or counterparties are often audit clients”.

Accepting Big Four bean counters are yet to “crack the legal market”, Susskind warns “all bets… are off” if they drop audit services.

He continues:

“Unfettered by audit independence, they will be able to act on many more deals and disputes. Their massive consulting, tax, risk and advisory practices will be free to acquire large law firms, creating a new kind of multidisciplinary beast.”

The warning comes a month after KPMG announced plans to double the size of is UK legal, with the aim of recruiting a further 220 lawyers by the end of 2024.

All Big Four players have made inroads into the legal services market, with PwC being the first to receive alternative business structure status in January 2014. KPMG and EY followed suit in October and December 2014, respective, with Deloitte joining the foursome in June 2018.

Oh shut up

Because the only thing holding back the Big 4 were conflicts… nothing else

Why does anyone still listen to the Susskinds? They’ve never produced anything and they are being paid to make predictions and write surface level commentary that no one asked for or uses… much like many other academics in non-STEM fields

Pc c***

I’m sorry but people that work at the big four are full of mediocrity. Don’t see this happening anytime soon.

Alan the Associate

Bricking it 🙁

Idle

Those skinny ties and brown shoes will help them win every single pitch

Monty

I highly doubt a large company would opt not to get their legal advice from a large magic circle firm with specialised knowledge and decades of experience just to get it from some “one size fits all” big four firm employing brown-shoed silver circle rejects.

Anonymous

Nah. If it made sense, Accenture (née Andersen Consulting) would have been there years ago.

Anonymous

Disgruntled

If the big 4 approach legal transactions like they do their audit practices, I’d be terrified letting them any where near the driving seat of a transaction.

anon

Same bloke who said robots would take over the jobs of Lawyers.

Here we are, 2022, profits are higher than ever.

Cheers Susskind.

