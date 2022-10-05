Diversity and inclusion efforts count towards billable hours, Linklaters tells lawyers

Up to 100 hours

Magic Circle law firm Linklaters has told its lawyers that time spent on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) activities can count as chargeable time.

The firm-wide policy, which comes into force from 1 November, aims to recognise its lawyers’ contributions across all three areas and the positive impact it has on the firm and surrounding communities.

Dependent on office location, up to 100 hours of DEI contributions will be considered as chargeable time or taken into account as part of overall performance bonus assessments.

The policy is already in place in the firm’s US offices with Paul Lewis, Linklaters’ firmwide managing partner, commenting: “We have already seen the success of our policy in the US and are pleased to be able to introduce it at a firmwide level — rewarding and recognising those dedicating time and energy to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion and encouraging further meaningful engagement with our global DEI commitments.”

Aedamar Comiskey, firm senior partner and chair added:

“Being a diverse, equitable and inclusive firm is integral to our strategy and remains at the heart of our culture and values. This policy recognises the efforts of individuals across our Linklaters network who help to cultivate our inclusive culture and, in doing so, help to attract the best people and the best clients.”

In 2021 Hogan Lovells rolled out a similar policy which sees time spent on D&I activities count towards its lawyers’ billing targets.