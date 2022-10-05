News

Diversity and inclusion efforts count towards billable hours, Linklaters tells lawyers

Avatar photo
By William Holmes on
7

Up to 100 hours

Magic Circle law firm Linklaters has told its lawyers that time spent on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) activities can count as chargeable time.

The firm-wide policy, which comes into force from 1 November, aims to recognise its lawyers’ contributions across all three areas and the positive impact it has on the firm and surrounding communities.

Dependent on office location, up to 100 hours of DEI contributions will be considered as chargeable time or taken into account as part of overall performance bonus assessments.

The policy is already in place in the firm’s US offices with Paul Lewis, Linklaters’ firmwide managing partner, commenting: “We have already seen the success of our policy in the US and are pleased to be able to introduce it at a firmwide level — rewarding and recognising those dedicating time and energy to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion and encouraging further meaningful engagement with our global DEI commitments.”

The 2023 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Aedamar Comiskey, firm senior partner and chair added:

“Being a diverse, equitable and inclusive firm is integral to our strategy and remains at the heart of our culture and values. This policy recognises the efforts of individuals across our Linklaters network who help to cultivate our inclusive culture and, in doing so, help to attract the best people and the best clients.”

In 2021 Hogan Lovells rolled out a similar policy which sees time spent on D&I activities count towards its lawyers’ billing targets.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub

7 Comments

Anon

What about salary increases given the firm has now been underpaying for 6 months versus Freshfields, CC, Slaughters and even HSF, Bakers etc

Reply Report comment
(12)(5)

A

Why dont you ask the firm, not William?

Reply Report comment
(13)(5)

Anon

It’s an open question…

Reply Report comment
(2)(3)

A

That’s not clear. Please work on your language skills before posting in public forum. Thanks.

Reply Report comment
(3)(3)

Original A

Yesss. We are all A

Original Anon

A rhetorical question actually, please work on your own comprehension skills…

Reply Report comment
(0)(2)

Lemoncello

The sad reality is that even if you have 2200 hours you aren’t guaranteed a bonus unless your supervisors like you. This is in contrast with US firms, where bonus is granted based on objective criteria (billables and pro bono).

Reply Report comment
(8)(5)

Join the conversation

Related Stories