Legal Cheek launches Hong Kong law firm guide

New careers resource features nearly 50 of the top law firms offering training contracts in Hong Kong

Legal Cheek has today launched The Hong Kong Firms Most List, our first international careers resource for students looking to secure training contracts in Hong Kong. Check it out.

The 2023 List appears on our newly-launched Hong Kong website (hk.legalcheek.com) and features nearly 50 of the top corporate law firms in Hong Kong, including all the Magic Circle, leading US and international firms, as well as Chinese Red Circle firms.

Each firm profile includes a dedicated Legal Cheek View section, with market insight from our journalists and anonymous quotes from our Hong Kong Trainee & Junior Lawyer Survey, which this year received over 100 responses. Some profiles have an Insider Scorecard ranking each firm on ten key categories including training, quality of work, perks, office, work/life balance and more.

Find out how many training contracts are on offer at each firm and other key info such as salaries, international reach, diversity statistics and retention scores.

The profiles also include upcoming application deadlines for vacation schemes, training contracts and other graduate recruitment initiatives hosted by a firm.

Legal Cheek features editor Aishah Hussain, who compiled the List, said: “The Hong Kong Firms Most List is an excellent careers resource for students looking to secure training contracts in Hong Kong. It features 45 law firm profiles and we plan to add more in time.”

Hussain, who spent most of this year in Hong Kong, added: “It was exciting to piece this altogether as there is currently no alternative for aspiring lawyers in Hong Kong.”

In addition to the Firms Most List, the Legal Cheek Hong Kong website will host our student events in the region, which includes our flagship Hong Kong Law Fair.

The Hong Kong Firms Most List builds on our UK Firms Most List, which has recently been refreshed for 2023.