‘How easy is moving from Hong Kong to a City of London firm as a junior lawyer’
I have a TC offer from a local firm but ultimately want to practice in the UK
In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one aspiring lawyer is unsure where to begin their legal career — Hong Kong or London.
“I am a student from HK and basically would consider relocating to the UK to practice in the long term. However, due to Visa issues, I may only obtain a Visa from next year and basically I can only obtain a good UK TC from year 2025 (because TC applications have passed). In the alternative, I have a TC offer from a mid to high tier local firm from 2023. Just wonder if I should try my luck in the UK market or just start with my HK TC and try to relocate after gaining some transactional PQE experience? Thank you.”
If you have a career conundrum, email us at team@legalcheek.com.
Anon
I’d go for it. No point waiting until 2025. Get the experience at a Red Circle firm, which are growing fast, and then if you want to move to London later (and you might not!) then that will be an option.