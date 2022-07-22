‘How easy is moving from Hong Kong to a City of London firm as a junior lawyer’

I have a TC offer from a local firm but ultimately want to practice in the UK

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one aspiring lawyer is unsure where to begin their legal career — Hong Kong or London.

“I am a student from HK and basically would consider relocating to the UK to practice in the long term. However, due to Visa issues, I may only obtain a Visa from next year and basically I can only obtain a good UK TC from year 2025 (because TC applications have passed). In the alternative, I have a TC offer from a mid to high tier local firm from 2023. Just wonder if I should try my luck in the UK market or just start with my HK TC and try to relocate after gaining some transactional PQE experience? Thank you.”

