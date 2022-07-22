Advice

‘How easy is moving from Hong Kong to a City of London firm as a junior lawyer’

I have a TC offer from a local firm but ultimately want to practice in the UK

Hong Kong and London

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one aspiring lawyer is unsure where to begin their legal career — Hong Kong or London.

“I am a student from HK and basically would consider relocating to the UK to practice in the long term. However, due to Visa issues, I may only obtain a Visa from next year and basically I can only obtain a good UK TC from year 2025 (because TC applications have passed). In the alternative, I have a TC offer from a mid to high tier local firm from 2023. Just wonder if I should try my luck in the UK market or just start with my HK TC and try to relocate after gaining some transactional PQE experience? Thank you.”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at team@legalcheek.com.

9 Comments

Anon

I’d go for it. No point waiting until 2025. Get the experience at a Red Circle firm, which are growing fast, and then if you want to move to London later (and you might not!) then that will be an option.

HKer

Could be difficult to make the switch to Top 30 firm straight away. You made need to target lesser (but still very respectable firms) and make your move from there after a couple of years

HKer

If I were you I would start the current TC in HK if the firm can give you the international exposure and experience, and you can qualify, in areas that jurisdiction is less of an issue (eg Corporate, Finance etc.). Very competitive at the TC stage in London and my personal experience is it is easier to move after qualification.

Anonymous

Wait it out. Once a CV is diluted only a few can repair it. If the UK TC application does not work out, then you can go back to the suggested route anyway. Not waiting is shooting yourself in the foot.

Anonymous

Depends on how much mommy and daddy are prepared to gift

Anon

1. Can you defer your place? If so, do that and apply for UK TC’s and see where that gets you. UK TC’s also recruit in advance so you can probably apply for them now and get your visa sorted by the time it begins

2. Is there a choice on the HK TC to do a secondment in UK?

3. Get in touch with recruiters on LinkedIn and ask them if they have placed HK lawyers in UK/US firms in London and if so, what practice areas are the most popular and how often this occurs / what you will need

4. Main practice areas in UK are corporate and commercial, litigation, merger control, banking and PE. As long as your HK TC covers these and you also want to practice in one of these then might be worth starting your TC now and then making the move to London – you might have to start off at a lower firm but it doesn’t take long to work your way up to the big firms

Best of luck to you

BBC associate

HK people with stellar CV and trained in top-tier international law firms in HK struggle to find a job in UK, even in Manchester. Your ambition is unrealistic especially if you couldn’t even secure a top end job in Hong Kong City. I doubt that you can secure a TC in London coming from overseas, as the pool of talent domestically is stupendous and there aren’t enough jobs for every locals, let alone refugees/migrants.

In saying that if you were born and raised in the UK a different consideration may apply.

Anon

Blimey not everyone is after that £170k NQ job.

To the OP: Plenty of legal jobs in Chinatown/Westend for ethnic lawyers, notably conveyancing. Cheap all you can eat for a tenner every day.

Chris Cross

Depends on the hiring market and ease of getting a visa at the time you look to move to London. I would train in HK, focus on enjoying your training contract and considering if a career in law is for you. Once over, then think if you actually want to leave.

