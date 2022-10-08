All the leading law firms will be there

Legal Cheek‘s October UK Virtual Law Fair is this Tuesday (11 October, 2-5pm).

All of the leading law firms will be there, including all of the Magic Circle, leading US, international and international firms (check out the full list below👇).

As well as video walk-ins with 70+ firms there will be careers and commercial awareness workshops with the likes of Clifford Chance and Slaughter and May.

If you haven’t already, SECURE YOUR PLACE NOW!