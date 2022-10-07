Pinsents’ plush pad lands role in BBC banking drama Industry

Not the first time London HQ has featured on TV

Pinsent Masons’ London HQ has played a supporting role in season two of hit drama Industry.

The BBC series follows several hot-shot grads trying to make it as investment bankers as they attempt to outwit one another and dominate the trading floor.

Famous for the frequency of its graphic sex scenes, the show has been labelled the “BBC’s banking bonkathon” by the Times, the “BBC’s filthiest show” by the Sun and “porn posing as prestige TV” by the New Statesman.

Pinsent Masons’ London gaff, however, featured as the backdrop to a tense meeting set at the City branch of a German bank. You can see the firm’s logo on the wall in the screen grab top.

Over the years, insiders have boasted to Legal Cheek about how popular 30 Crown Place is amongst TV producers, citing the glass lifts and the client area on the 15th floor as the biggest draws.

The gaff has been used by film and TV production companies since 2008 and has appeared in TV shows such as Luthor, Holby City and Temple, the firm confirmed to Legal Cheek, although it remained tight-lipped about other scheduled shoots.

A spokesperson for Pinsent Masons said: “Our London colleagues are fortunate and proud to be able to work in a building that makes a great setting for a number of high profile films and TV programmes. While 30 Crown Place is available for use by production companies, it goes without saying that filming never interrupts the working day and that business comes first.”