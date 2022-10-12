Student etches pens with criminal law notes in ambitious bid to pass exam

Taking the Bic?

A law lecturer in Spain claims one of her students once tried to cheat on an exam by finely etching their revision notes across multiple plastic pens.

Yes, that’s right. Malaga University lecturer Yolanda de Lucchi took Twitter recently to share two images of what she says show the 11 pens that were confiscated from the unnamed former law student.

“Tidying up my office, I found this university relic that we confiscated from a student a few years ago,” Lucchi wrote in a tweet translated from Spanish to English. “Criminal procedural law in bic pens. What art!”

Haciendo orden en mi despacho he encontrado esta reliquia universitaria que confiscamos a un alumno hace unos años: el derecho procesal penal en bolis bic. Que arte! #laschuletasnosoncomoantes pic.twitter.com/3J4LMn0RQF — Yolanda De Lucchi (@procesaleando) October 5, 2022

The post has since gone viral, attracting over 24,000 retweets and nearly 300,000 likes.

Responding, one person wrote: “The level of being able to write like this on pens and such quantity. That’s hours and surely it helped him to study without wanting to.”