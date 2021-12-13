News

East Anglia Uni student uses contract law revision notes to defeat landlord in court

By Aishah Hussain on
10

Jack Simm was just a fresher when he initiated proceedings

A 19-year-old law student who took his landlord to court over the state of his accommodation has won the year-long legal battle using his contract law revision notes.

Jack Simm, then a fresher and now in his second year of study at the University of East Anglia, described winning the case at a civil court last month as “the best bit of revision I’ve ever done”.

The undergraduate student from Newcastle sued his landlord for an alleged breach of contract over his flat being “like a construction site” when he first moved in September 2020.

He had found a flat to rent in Norwich but had been unable to visit before moving in as he secured his university place through clearing days before term started.

Upon arrival, he discovered that the first-year accommodation was not fit to be lived in. He claimed there was no heating or Wi-Fi, dust covering the floor and ongoing works, the Mirror reports.

He moved out after a week and stopped paying rent, and from then on began to build a legal case.

The student accused the landlord of fraudulent misrepresentation under the Misrepresentation Act 1967 and used his textbooks on contract law to build a ten-page legal claim for a refund on his deposit and first month’s rent — amounting to £859.

“Funnily enough while the case was going on I was studying contract law so I flipped open the textbook and went over the notes,” he said. “I was in a real situation with real consequences. I was thrown into the deep end.”

“The most taxing part was making sure the case was tight,” he continued. “I kept tweaking the case right up until the court date.”

On November 2, Newcastle County Court ruled in Simm’s favour and ordered that he be paid £859, covering his rental deposit and first month’s rent, plus £140 in legal fees.

Simm said: “Winning shows that I can do it. It’s given me a massive confidence boost.”

10 Comments

Anna

Oh no… He’s now going to think he’s some sort of heavyweight litigation genius. He will now probably expect partnership shortly after qualifying.

MC FT

Good luck bringing this up in a TC or pupilage interview. I’m sure it will go down a treat…

Anon

Well done to him. Shame so many landlords treat their tenants like this and the majority get away with it.

Alexas

What a sad comment Anna. Your life must be so miserable that you feel the need to bring down a young man who merely used the law to obtain what was rightfully his.

Denise

90% of Legal Cheek comments are like Anna’s. Why so many sad miserable trolls frequent this website I’ll never know.

Anon

Looks like he’s ready for some high-street shop, just like where he was destined to end up having been at UEA.

Nice-2-know

Yea, too bad many lawyers (and partners) of MC firms/US elites are UEA graduates. Probably a comment from an angry second-tier RG uni student.

Legal Cheek 🚨 FRESHER ALERT 🚨 commenters be like

Fresher at East Anglia Uni detected.

MV

Well done – too many landlords and agents are taking advantage of students! Those not studying law could do with your help 🙂

Big Brand Consumer

The sneering and elitism on show here from some commenters is pretty disgusting tbh. Shame on “Anna”, “MC FT”, and “Anon” at 12:48pm, imagine looking down on someone for (a) applying what they’ve learned in real life to obtain what is rightfully theirs, or (b) the university they go to. No idea why these spiteful trolls are driven to try to drag people down, and congratulations to Jack for the judgment in his favour!

