Want to boost your pupillage chances? Scholarships, perseverance and a first-class degree remain key factors, new report finds

By William Holmes on
Competition still fierce

A new report published by the Bar Council has revealed some useful insights about what boosted aspiring barristers’ chances of success at obtaining pupillage.

The report, which uses data from the Pupillage Gateway, put the chances of first-time applicants getting an offer at just one in ten. The stats show the likelihood of success increases each year of trying, peaking for those who apply for the fourth time to about one in six applicants, and demonstrating the value of perseverance in the pupillage game.

In the 2021-22 application cycle, there were a total of 2,782 candidates applying through the Gateway for just 463 training spots.

The Bar Council report found that academic qualifications remain the most significant indicator for application success. Candidates with a first-class degree were more than twice as likely to receive an offer as those who attained a 2:1.

But it appears that it doesn’t matter if your high grades are in law or theology, with the new report stating that there is “no evidence to suggest that applicants who did not study law at undergraduate level were at a disadvantage in attaining pupillage”.

Top marks on the Bar Course also made a big difference with one in four candidates who obtained ‘outstanding’ receiving an offer of pupillage. The odds drop to one in ten for those who have been awarded ‘very competent’.

Applicants with a scholarship from one of the Inns of Court (Lincoln’s Inn, Inner Temple, Middle Temple and Gray’s Inn) were three times more likely to receive an offer than those without.

Bar Council Chair Mark Fenhalls KC commented that the report provided “a valuable resource for aspiring barristers, as well as providing those established at the bar with an insight into the patterns and trends emerging at the gateway to our profession”.

You can read the full report here.

Numbers game

Not all pupillage’s are created equally. Nobody, and I mean nobody, is going to get into Brick, Fountain, OEC etc. on their fourth attempt. Your chances of a pupillage are not these numbers, they are entirely dependent on the set you apply to. All aggregation like this does is encourage weak applicants and dissuade talented applicants (who think they have a 1 in 10 chance when their odds are way better).

Legal Cheek Deletes All Interesting Comments

When speaking about ‘perseverance’, there are several factors which need to be considered. For instance:

1) Candidates self-select (and self-deselect) themselves. At first, everyone applies for pupillage. However, things quickly change. Those who get a First, an Outstanding and several second-round interviews (rightly) keep applying. Those who get a 2:2, a Competent and no first-round interviews (rightly) give up.

2) Candidates calibrate their expectations and adjust their sights. At first, everyone fires off a few (often more than a few) speculative applications to the really good sets. However, by their third or fourth year of applying, those who keep applying lower their expectations and apply to sets which are far easier to get into.

Old Guy

Does that work though? Say a kid with a first class LLB from Bristol. Very good university but not Oxbridge and did not come top of the year with a prize or two. He/she has mini pupillages in commercial/chancery sets and also vac schemes/internships in commercial law firms. Applies to those commercial/chancery sets for pupillage and gets nowhere. Realistically, would he/she apply to less competitive criminal sets the following year? Or just give up after the second go and become a solicitor? How receptive would a good criminal set be to an application that clearly shows the applicant wanted a different career path at first?

Mr third rate

I imagine they’d apply for civil / personal injury sets rather than look at crime.

Q

Many 2:1s today are the same as 2:2s in the past. So that needs to be factored in.

