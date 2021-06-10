‘The bar must do better at giving pupillage applicants feedback’
BTC graduate and aspiring barrister Kieran Alker recounts his ‘frustrating’ experience and suggests a way to improve the process
Applying for pupillage has dominated my Januarys and Februarys for the past two years and I wanted to share one incredibly frustrating experience I have had following the latest round of applications/interviews. This is in the hope that the small suggestion I make below for improving the process for applicants (and, as I see it, raising the standards of the profession as a whole), will be considered.
Like so many others applicants, I failed to secure a pupillage this year which in itself is very frustrating and disheartening (to say the least). However, as is so often pointed out, resilience is key and rejections are a natural part of such a competitive process, so, it’s something you have to try and get used to.
Unlike previous years however, I did manage to secure a second-round interview at a chambers I liked, and I thought that both interviews went well. However, despite this, I found out that I had been unsuccessful at 3pm on 7 May by email, having stared obsessively at my phone all day, waiting to learn of the decision. No feedback was provided in this email — fine, so as most would expect I immediately replied, thanking the set for letting me know and asking the panel for some feedback.
I received no response to this email and therefore, sent a further email on 20 May, once again asking for feedback from the panel, and checking they had received my previous correspondence. On 25 May I then received a response which stated that the chambers could not offer any feedback, except to say that “2 of the applicants were a little better and they were successful”.
I find this poor. Surely, the least chambers can do to support those battling incredible odds to try and enter a profession which is becoming harder and harder to enter every year, is to provide feedback to those who fall at the final hurdle. When you spend countless hours writing and reviewing applications, preparing for interviews, and then waiting anxiously to hear back from chambers, I feel that providing feedback to candidates that are unsuccessful at interview (particularly a second-round interview), should be a minimum requirement. This is also not taking into account the fact that the vast majority of applicants will have spent many hours applying for, and then working in jobs which they feel will make their pupillage applications stronger, i.e. we gear our entire lives around trying to secure one.
For me, this is the only second-round interview I have secured to date and therefore, the feedback I was expecting to receive would have been by far the most useful and as such was the most highly anticipated. The fact that a chambers (as in this case), can congratulate you for securing a second-round interview, and identify how incredibly competitive the process was, in the same email as refusing to provide feedback, to me is confusing and demonstrates a reluctance to help future colleagues in contradiction to the posts I see on social media platforms all the time from members of the profession.
I understand that members of chambers give up their very precious time to sift through applications and conduct interviews, but I do not consider it unreasonable for candidates to expect feedback when they have made it so far through the recruitment process. Nor do I think it would take an unreasonable amount of time to send the notes made by the panel (at the very least), to those who ask for them. Constructive feedback makes people feel like their time and effort have been valued and goes a long way to softening the blow of an otherwise harsh rejection email.
I feel strongly that the profession needs to change the way it operates and recruits because of the young talent it ultimately passes by, and I feel that making personalised feedback mandatory for candidates who have secured an interview, would be one very small way of changing it for the better.
Kieran Alker is a first class law graduate. He completed the bar course with BPP University last year and aspires to become a barrister.
Barry
The issue surely is that it will create a slippery slope.
First applicants will want feedback and notes, then they will want guidance, then they will want to know exactly what they have to do to be successful next time. Which in effect means every candidate has to be compared to the standard of the winning candidate, then feedback given as to how they can surpass that exceptional individual.
This would open Chambers up to a huge liability, how long before candidates who weren’t successful dust off the old ‘discrimination’ nugget? “Well I did everything they said I should, but I didn’t get the role… it has to be because they are against me”.
How do you factor in personality, tone and attitude into feedback without deeply offending or upsetting someone. Have you people met the average ‘aspiring barrister’? They very often have serious attitude problems not to mention a sense of arrogance and entitlement, other times they just come across poorly in the interviews, how is Chambers supposed to feed that back without leaving themselves open to a s**t show?
The only feedback that could be given would be asinine and nothing a candidate who actually stands a chance at the bar couldn’t work out themselves. You need to have greater commercial interest, your extra curriculars weren’t as good as the other candidates, your academics were lacking.
Ultimately all that requiring feedback would do is waste time, hurt feelings and lead to a huge amount of bad PR from every aspirant who can’t handle rejection.
FFS
Pupillage isn’t employment.
How could an applicant bring a ‘discrimination’ claim in tribunal against a chambers organisation that doesn’t offer employment????
When has any pupillage applicant anywhere at any time ever successfully sued chambers because they weren’t picked???
Barry
Did i say bringing a case?
Maybe you should work on your reading comprehension.
Thanks to the likes of twitter entire firms or chambers can have their reputation damaged over night due to unfounded claims of discrimination.
If the calibre of applicants is anything akin to the standard you have set here, no wonder Chambers don’t think they are worth the effort of replying.
LOL
You, of course, are absolutely milking it as a commercial QC.
Pipe down.
Barry
Whut, I said I know a lot of barristers, didn’t say I was one. You know people in different roles are allowed to talk to other people right?
Anon
Are you familiar with section 47 of the Equality Act 2010? I assume not.
There is at least one well known case of a pupil who brought a successful claim against chambers who withdrew an offer of pupillage (a case concerning disability). That individual has gone on to have a superb career at the bar.
Scounsel
This ^
I was once on a pupillage interview panel where a candidate who was clearly lacking in ability but had the arrogance and over-confidence to talk about “when” he got pupillage with us, not “if”.
I’m not sure feedback should go any further than stating the reasons why the candidate was not taken on, which can (legitimately) be, “there were many candidates of a high standard and we chose the best”.
Poor Argument
Many other sectors and companies provide feedback, from investment banking, to McDonalds. More relevantly, many commercial firms provide feedback – often in a proactive and useful fashion.
The slippery slope argument would work if it was apparent and noticeable in other industries. But it isn’t. And therefore it doesn’t.
Barry
How would you propose we evidence what may or may not be apparent and noticeable in other industries? You are making an assertion that an incremental growth in the length or quality of feedback requested hasn’t happened in other industries… how did you reach this conclusion? Did you consult every other industry to determine whether they have, in their private and I would assume confidential discussions with prospective hires, had any candidate that were not happy with the offered level of feedback and so went on to request more?
It is impressive to talk about poor arguments when you make a definitive statement that another persons hypothetical is not valid based on an assumption which could only possibly be validated were you to have access to documents and data that you cannot possibly have access to.