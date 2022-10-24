Womble Bond Dickinson in merger talks with BDB Pitmans

Duo in “early discussions”

Transatlantic law firm Womble Bond Dickinson is in “early discussions” about a potential merger with national outfit BDB Pitmans.

If successful, the tie-up is expected to create a law firm with a revenue of £440 million.

WBD was formed in 2017 merger between UK law firm Bond Dickinson and US-based Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice.

The firm currently operates in 30 different locations, seven of which are in the UK (Bristol, Edinburgh, Leeds, London, Newcastle, Plymouth, and Southampton), the Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows. WBD offers 25 training contracts every year, with London NQs taking home £78,000.

BDB Pitmans was also born out of merger between Bircham Dyson Bell and Pitmans in 2018. The firm works out of its London, Cambridge, Reading and Southampton offices and most recently merged with the private wealth boutique Portrait Solicitors in April.

It boasts a broad offering with strengths in litigation, pensions, planning and restructuring/insolvency, real estate, and family law, as well as acting for charities and a range of government departments and public bodies.

A spokesperson for WBD told Legal Cheek: “Leading transatlantic law firm Womble Bond Dickinson and leading UK firm BDB Pitmans confirm that they are in early discussions around a potential merger.”

The continued: “Both firms regularly review opportunities to advance the best interests of their clients and their respective firms. Womble Bond Dickinson and BDB Pitmans are focused on where they see the greatest opportunities for a merged business, including those offered by complementary practice areas and office locations.”

“As discussions are ongoing, both firms have no further information to share at this time,” they added.