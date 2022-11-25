Advice

‘Can I wear a nose piercing to my winter vac scheme?’

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, an aspiring solicitor wants to know if they can wear their nose piercing during an upcoming vacation scheme.

“I’ve been lucky enough to secure a winter vac scheme (in-person) at a London law firm and I am wondering if I’ll be OK wearing a nose piercing. While I’ve done a couple of vac schemes already, these have been 100% virtual due to Covid — so it hasn’t really crossed my mind until now. I feel the piercing is part of who I am, so I am reluctant to remove it. It would be good to get your readers’ views on this.”

Yeah

Truth hurts

No. Dont expose yourself as a chav at work. Although I’m sure it will come out in time in other ways…

John

Flexibility is part of who you are

Barney the tree

What do you care more about:

making the best impression you can and potentially landing a TC or risk jeopardising that so you wear a piercing?

Most partners probably won’t care but you get the odd one who is traditional and wouldn’t be keen.

If you seriously care more about showcasing your piercing than getting a TC then go ahead.

Alan

Heavens no. Not if you want a job anyway. I tell graduate recruitment to turn away anyone exhibiting this type of uncouth and informal dress without adequate reasons (religious and medical).

Anon

Commercial law is a conservative profession which rewards those who conform (and who enjoy conforming to a large degree). Details of appearance matter. There are partners who genuinely care what tie knot juniors use. A nose piercing, rightly or wrongly, is still going to be viewed by some partners as too alternative.

If you feel being able to express yourself at work is important to you, commercial law probably isn’t going to suit you.

That’s not to say law generally won’t accept it, NGOs, GLS, family law boutiques etc., won’t give a hoot.

Associate

Do what you like. I’m an associate at a top international firm and have piercings/tattoos/paint my nails (I’m male) and no one bats an eyelid.

I’d say just make sure it’s a professional looking piercing and not a 12mm septum horseshoe. Like along the lines of what you’d wear as an earring.

Will some people not have recruited me in the past because of this? Perhaps. Do I feel comfortable at work now knowing my team hired me regardless of how I present to them? Yes.

Pro tip

When people say ”top international firm,” they almost always mean some tosh like CMS.

Nobody cares you goon

Thanks little gimp, back to drafting you go.

Associate

Even if I was at CMS, which I’m not, that’s surely good enough? I think people here forget that Kirkland isn’t the only firm out there that someone might be applying to. There are plenty of firms that will have entirely different perspectives on things like nose piercings, the majority of which are not represented by people in these comments.

Seriously

How do you know the person asking the question isn’t going to a firm like CMS?

Be yourself

Shouldn’t be a problem really. I’m at a top US firm, nose piercings and tattoos are not uncommon among the trainees and associate population.

I call bs

Good one, lad. Name the firm then. Anyone who knows anyone at US firms can vouch for the fact that there are LITERALLY zero people with visible piercings or tattoos.

Please don’t say White & Case (that’s not a top US firm).

Lmaobantah

LMAO I’ve several tattoos, some more visible, some less, and the partner I work with at a NYC-HQed law firm has a few as well.

Back to your cave codger.

nope

Clearly anyone saying ‘yes’ does NOT actually work at a ‘top’ firm. Whilst you can wear your nose piercing once you have qualified or landed the job, you should not be wearing it during your vacation scheme. Also, I’ve never seen anyone wearing nose rings when meeting with clients either.

If your vacation scheme is with a ‘woke’ firm that is controlled by a ‘woke’ HR then you are likely fine, but, in the end, you won’t be making connections with HR but with lawyers.

FF Sake

The normative answer should be that no one will care and the hire is based off meritocracy. That’s what I truly believe in. But I agree that you shouldn’t wear it in this instance as you never know which dinosaur might pick on it (even if not overtly).

Think

There’s no doubt that in a vac scheme you will be judged on how you would present yourself in front of clients. Displaying ‘merit’ during a vac scheme involves more than completing some dross task your supervisor sets you

Regional Hack

At Vardags yeah. Slaughters not so much.

Anna

Ignore the tree huggers telling you to be expressive and whoever you want to be. As a hiring manager, the simple answer is no. Individuality is one thing – and is encouraged – but nose piercings are an obnoxious statement. Tattoos are fine on show provided they are relatively inconspicuous and not obviously offensive.

Anonymous

Proceed with caution. Once in, reveal your true self. Then the onus is on them for being pricks.

Natural selection

Yes do it it won’t disadvantage you at all

Sir Chasm

Wearing it will give the impression that you are free spirited, rebellious, not concerned about fitting in with those around you or the culture of the workplace. I am really sure those are things that will be seen as a positive by those assessing your future career.

MC Associate

Currently working at a Magic Circle firm and people express themselves far more than a nose piercing. One lad (5pqe) rocks up every other day in a suit covered in flames (no satire – very real). I don’t know about vac schemes but once you’re through the door no one cares. Not entirely sure many people in this comment thread have actually been to or a law this side of Covid.

Anonymous

Flame suit? That’s utterly cringe inducing. Exactly the type I’d expect at a magic circle firm

