‘Can I wear a nose piercing to my winter vac scheme?’

Readers’ guidance required

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, an aspiring solicitor wants to know if they can wear their nose piercing during an upcoming vacation scheme.

“I’ve been lucky enough to secure a winter vac scheme (in-person) at a London law firm and I am wondering if I’ll be OK wearing a nose piercing. While I’ve done a couple of vac schemes already, these have been 100% virtual due to Covid — so it hasn’t really crossed my mind until now. I feel the piercing is part of who I am, so I am reluctant to remove it. It would be good to get your readers’ views on this.”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at team@legalcheek.com.