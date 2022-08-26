Advice

Junior lawyer: ‘Will spending a year backpacking in Australia kill my career?’

I’ve got the travel itch

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one junior lawyer is worried their plans to spend a year backpacking around Australia will do irreversible harm to their legal career.

“I’m about to go into my second year of PQE having qualified as a solicitor in January 2021 with a specialism in children/family law. However, I’ve always had a travel itch that I haven’t been able to scratch. I wanted to travel after my law degree but then I was worried about the impact it would have on my LPC so I put it off intending to go afterwards. Then I was (very fortunately) offered a training contract which I couldn’t turn down. So now I’ve waited until I’ve qualified BUT now I’m worried that a year/two year career break backpacking around Australia would be career suicide and it would be incredibly difficult for me to get back into law when (if) I return.”

Traveller

Might set you back a bit, but I say go for it. Life is short.

Tired 5 PQE

Go for it. Law is shit

Gail

Any international secondments up for grabs at your firm? Might be an option to scratch the travel itch

Anon

In child/family law? How many international firms do you know of that do that area?!?

Bernie

I’d gladly employ someone who chose to spend a backpacking year experiencing a different, challenging culture (say somewhere like India, Japan, or Bolivia). But not someone who chose somewhere that’s a bit like Swindon, but with sunshine and beaches.

Thicc brain

Have you ever been to Australia you dong? Maybe you should visit one day to see just how immense, beautiful and varied that continent-sized country is.

Swindon with beaches lmao, you’re utterly clueless. 😀

B

You should absolutely go – sooner rather than later. You have worked hard to qualify, and this career is something you will always have. Do not miss the opportunity to travel and see the world whilst you are able, as you never know what might happen in the future to prevent you from going.

You will gain so much during your time away. Sometimes it might feel like there is never a right time to do something, but if you wait, you might never go. You’re at the beginning of a great career, and you have the opportunity to leave before you have a great deal of responsibility. It will still all be here when you get back. Go and have fun.

Don't be rash about your rash

Have you seen a doctor for that?

Anon

Go for it whilst you can.

I was in a mad rush to climb the ladder. At 35 and prevented from travelling by mortgage, kids, partnership loan repayments etc I realise the rush was unnecessary. Don’t get me wrong, I love my life and wouldn’t change it, but no one will give a toss if you get made up a couple of years earlier than you otherwise would have.

Anon

Judging by the practice area you’re in, you’ve already killed your career. Enjoy Australia!

JC

Kill your career? Probably not. Kill you? Well, we are talking about Australia after all.

Eggward

Definitely if you get eaten by an emu out there!

Forever Associate

Go explore all 365 days if you can. In your final moments you’ll be more likely to remember that year than how much you billed.

If you’re worried about being out of touch professionally, maybe just keep up to date with any case law developments every now and then, and post the occasional legal brief on your LinkedIn to show any connected colleagues and clients you haven’t completely checked out.

Anon

I know a few people who’ve done this – none of them have ever decided to come back to law after doing it!

