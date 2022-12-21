An official round-up of the legal profession’s best Xmas trees
In a bid to get readers into the festive spirit, Legal Cheek has scoured social media to compile an official rundown of the profession’s best festive firs.
Check them out below 👇
Freshfields
Christmas comes to the office 🎄🎄🎄 pic.twitter.com/bz8Qy0Yute
— Lloyd Rees (@Lloyd_Rees) December 1, 2022
Gateley
Mishcon de Reya
Inner Temple
— Inner Temple Library (@inner_temple) December 1, 2022
Trowers & Hamlins
The City Law School
As we approach the final days of term, the #CityLawSchool is starting to look very festive!🎄🌟 pic.twitter.com/n9MQzSgn71
— The City Law School (@CityLawSchool) December 12, 2022
Irwin Mitchell
RPC
Gray’s Inn
It’s beginning to feel a little festive here at Gray’s Inn. So far, we’ve spotted six Christmas trees – one of which comes complete with miniature Archbolds’.
🎄 What’s your favourite tree at the Inn? pic.twitter.com/4nsgPtRbXH
— Gray's Inn (@HonSocGraysInn) December 1, 2022
Taylor Wessing
Slaughter and May
HFW
HFW (Greece)
TLT
7BR
Dentons (Glasgow)
Have we missed one? Drop us a link the comments 👇
Rozzer
Most of those Christmas trees (1) are put up by property/building management (e.g. Taylor Wessing, Irwin Mitchell or Freshfields, which is only one of several tenants at 100 Bishopsgate) and/or (2) look spectacularly, bargain-bin shy*e.
Well done LC, another top notch article under the belt. Keeping it 100.
X
You’re the one guy at Xmas dinner who refuses to wear the paper hat aren’t you?