An official round-up of the legal profession’s best Xmas trees

Avatar photo
By Legal Cheek on
8

🎄🎄🎄

Slaughter and May’s Xmas trees (credit: Janine Arnold/LinkedIn)

In a bid to get readers into the festive spirit, Legal Cheek has scoured social media to compile an official rundown of the profession’s best festive firs.

Check them out below 👇

Freshfields

Gateley

Mishcon de Reya

Inner Temple

Trowers & Hamlins

The City Law School

Irwin Mitchell

Credit: Ellie McDermott/LinkedIn

RPC

Gray’s Inn

Taylor Wessing

Slaughter and May

Image credit: Janine Arnold/LinkedIn

HFW

HFW (Greece)

TLT

7BR

Dentons (Glasgow)

Have we missed one? Drop us a link the comments 👇

8 Comments

Rozzer

Most of those Christmas trees (1) are put up by property/building management (e.g. Taylor Wessing, Irwin Mitchell or Freshfields, which is only one of several tenants at 100 Bishopsgate) and/or (2) look spectacularly, bargain-bin shy*e.

Well done LC, another top notch article under the belt. Keeping it 100.

Reply Report comment
(30)(6)

X

You’re the one guy at Xmas dinner who refuses to wear the paper hat aren’t you?

Reply Report comment
(47)(6)

Slaughterer

What’s that horrific statute in the slaughters one?

Reply Report comment
(5)(2)

Protest Against Bad Corporate Art

I leave a chewed wad of chewing gum on that thing every time I can. It sticks to the wood a dream.

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

Beautiful

Performance art.

Reply Report comment
(1)(2)

Decked halls

7BR on point.

Slaughter’s display is a perfect metaphor for the MC: mostly bland but lots of bodies to throw at an issue.

Reply Report comment
(14)(3)

Roger

Why did you post a photo of the RPC Bristol tree? The one in the RPC London office is way better. It is ridiculous – literally a 50-60ft real tree plonked in the middle of the building.

Reply Report comment
(2)(2)

Anon

Why are a breakdown recovery company being shown on Legal Cheek?

Reply Report comment
(1)(2)

Join the conversation

