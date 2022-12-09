9 Xmas gifts for the aspiring lawyer in your life
From Hale tote bags to ‘sh*t strong’ coffee, Legal Cheek has you covered
With less than a week until the big day, Legal Cheek’s Christmas elves have compiled a helpful list of reasonably priced gifts for the law student or lawyer in your life.
Please share your own suggestions in the comments and help out other readers who have left their present purchasing to the last minute!
What to buy… the future City lawyer
This funny mug is £16.93 on Etsy
What to buy… the highlighter addict
This mega-box of highlighters is £15.99 on Paperstone
What to buy… the Baroness Hale fan?
The Baroness Hale spider brooch tote is £9.99 on Etsy.
What to buy… the caffeine fiend
This bag of super strong coffee is £13.99 on Amazon
What to buy… the 9am lecture skipper
This pressure sensitive alarm clock is £49.20 on Fruugo.
What to buy… the aspiring libel lawyer
This t-shirt is £11.99 on FunnyTeeshirts.
What to buy… the ‘lawfluencer’
This vlogging kit is £25 on Debenhams.
What to buy… the wannabe Elle Woods
The Legally Blonde Collection is £10.21 on Amazon.
What to buy… the Rinder diehard
The Judge Rinder T-shirt is £17.00 on Redbubble.
Happy shopping! 🎁
Observer
This page is pretty dead, isn’t it?