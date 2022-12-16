Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Could Britain pull out of Europe’s human rights treaty? [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)
Cybercrime is becoming more like a standard business [The New Statesman] (free, but registration required)
The issue of payment for prisoners [The Law and Policy Blog]
Does election rhyme with copyright protection? [The IPKat]
Humans will defeat the chatbots [UnHerd]
It is not radical to want to close prisons [Prospect]
A lesson in conventional unfairness [Lawyer Watch]
ESG can help businesses win the battle for talent [Scottish Legal News]
About barrister mental health and wellbeing [Legal Futures]
