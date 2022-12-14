News

Cleary Gottlieb boosts NQ rates by 14% to £160k

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton has become the latest US firm to increase salaries for its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers in the City of London.

The New York headquartered player confirmed base rates for its most junior associates will move from £140,000 to £160,000. The 14% uplift is effective from 1 January 2023.

The new six-figure sum sees the firm’s NQs draw level with their opposite numbers at fellow US outfit Davis Polk & Wardwell.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2023 shows Cleary recruits around 12 trainees each year on a starting salary of £57,500. This rises to £62,500 in year two.

The move comes just days after US firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges boosted NQ rates from £160,000 to £165,000.

Anon

Silly season in full swing in more ways than one!

Anon

Meanwhile Linklaters have announced that all associate salaries continue to be frozen till at least next summer. Currently a 5-6PQ is on £160k base, same salary as these Cleary NQs.

Biglawhead

I thought Linklaters base was circa £200,000 for senior associate?

In the A and know

That’s poor. It’s £180k for 5pqe at Allen and Overy

A & bro

A&O associates gotta take the small wins these days, I guess

A&Bro

That seems like an awfully sweet deal, guess I should stay put then

Anon

What’s the rate as other magic circle shops? Sounds like links is now the lowest paying…

Anonymous

These types of articles are equivalent to scoring a goal into the net when there’s no goalie.

Anon

Low hanging fruit for LC.

Who’s next

Lol who’s next! (from the meme)

Anon

Pure speculation but perhaps watch out for more raises/reraises… ?????
Some of the other US firms that have historically set the market for salaries haven’t announced and usually do so in the new year.

salary wars

Pure speculation but perhaps watch out for more raises/reraises… ?????
Some of the other US firms that have historically set the market for salaries haven’t announced and usually do so in the new year.

Anon

Why are these firms raising NQ salaries in a slowing legal market? Transactional practices have taken a battering recently with the loss of Russian work and tech companies implementing massive workforce layoffs

Anon

Can I introduce you to a game called insolvency law?

Anon

Clearly you do not work in the City.

My team (and many others) are still whacking out 60hrs billable which would be around 2800 target (taking away leave).

The legal market is still very much booming.

Anonymous

Firms arent solely reliant on Russia or big tech. Cleary and Weil for one weren’t in Russia as far as I am aware.

U.S firms with PE/finance focus will still be busy but with where we are in the cycle there will still be PE deals in other sectors e.g. utilities.

In terms of corporate work again lay-offs are internal business and companies with large capital reserves like Amazon will probably see a recessionary environment as a good opportunity to move into and take over new markets at reduced valuations.

Anon

Come on! Cleary used to source a lot of business from Russia. They were very affected by the sanctions! https://www.ft.com/content/5ca32b8c-7e29-4a91-8854-0660e5a2891e

Incoming Trainee Associate

Remarkable. In 2021, CGSH was paying NQs £133,000. Just a year later, the firm decides NQs will be earning 160,000.

Glad that the firm has upped their game.

Slightly missed opportunity to increase trainee pay to 60-65k, to be on the same footing as the best in the city.

Anon

It’s very sweaty there though.

Considering a Move

Have Ropes raised?

Tom

Huge move. Who will be the first to smash the 200k NQ ceiling?

