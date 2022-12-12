News

Weil bumps NQ solicitor rates to £165k in London

By Thomas Connelly on
Effective 1 January 2023

The London office of Weil, Gotshal & Manges has increased salaries for newly qualified (NQ) associates.

Rates will move from an already impressive £160,000 to £165,000 from 1 January 2023, the firm said.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2023 shows NQs are now £5k better off than their counterparts at fellow US players Davis Polk and Goodwin Procter, and sit just behind those at Kirkland & Ellis and Latham & Watkins (both around £170k).

Weil recruits around 15 trainees each year on a starting salary of £60,000, rising to £65,000 in their second year.

The firm has already increased salaries twice this year, upping in April from £145,000 to £150,000, and again later to £160,000.

Earlier this summer the firm also boosted its annual maintenance grant for future trainees by a whopping 60%, from £12,500 to £20,000.

Anon

Effective pay decrease… Poor fellas 🙁

Anonymous

A nice easy-to-write pay-rise story in the run-up to the holiday period – it’s a Christmas miracle for the LC editorial team!

Pleetus

Impressive amount for an NQ. Hopefully this will filter down – remember, law firms can afford to pay associates a greater chunk of their billables. The only issue is if they are willing.

Dentons Associate

For sure, cant wait for the trickle down economics to reach me in 2026

Doing the journalism for you

Latham doesn’t pay £170k. It pays £165k.

Irwin Mitchell NQ

How much is that per hour, after tax?

HMRC

£23 an hour post tax assuming 70-80 hour weeks.

Rizzlesaurus Rex

Assuming 60 hour weeks, 9-9 days, 5 days a week. Assuming also 47 weeks of working (25 days holiday, 5 days in a week, 5 weeks x 5 days = 25 days).

Yearly is 165k
After tax that is 98,971.40
Monthly pay is £8,247.62
Per hour that is £35.10

Future Law Fair Attendee

You forgot to take into account the £1k+ monthly shafting from the student loan company. Also any pension deductions etc.

100k body count

That’s not how it works.
First, the tax calculator comes out at £97,066.02, not 98,971.40.
Second, you put in 32k pension, 8k employer contribution. So you’re on £79,656.02 annual with 40k pension instead of c.£17k more cash. Because people get that 40 is bigger than 17.
Third, as someone above mentions, you’re going to have about £10k a year going to student loan assuming £50k student debt (which I think is probably too charitable but hey ho).
So you’ll be on roughly £69k net, which is about £5,750 a month. If you’re now renting alone with bills in London, that’s about 2k+ a month. So ultimately about £3,750 a month.
You’ll get health benefits from work – they’ll pay for your gym for example, but generally if you’re a basic b, you eat food, you get Deliveroo and are too lazy to cook, you use Ubers from time to time and generally have a boring lower middle class lifestyle, buy a nice suit and some ties and shirts etc. for work, you’ll spend maybe about 1k a month.
So you’re probably saving about £2,750 or less.

Anon

Not worth it.

Dishi Rishi

I’ll have £2250 please, thanks m8.

