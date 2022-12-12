Weil bumps NQ solicitor rates to £165k in London

Effective 1 January 2023

The London office of Weil, Gotshal & Manges has increased salaries for newly qualified (NQ) associates.

Rates will move from an already impressive £160,000 to £165,000 from 1 January 2023, the firm said.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2023 shows NQs are now £5k better off than their counterparts at fellow US players Davis Polk and Goodwin Procter, and sit just behind those at Kirkland & Ellis and Latham & Watkins (both around £170k).

Weil recruits around 15 trainees each year on a starting salary of £60,000, rising to £65,000 in their second year.

The firm has already increased salaries twice this year, upping in April from £145,000 to £150,000, and again later to £160,000.

Earlier this summer the firm also boosted its annual maintenance grant for future trainees by a whopping 60%, from £12,500 to £20,000.