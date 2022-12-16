De Montfort law lecturer helps Team GB bag gold at World Dodgeball Championships

Competes in Canada 🤾

A senior law lecturer at Leicester’s De Montfort University has helped Team Great Britain bag gold at the World Dodgeball Championships in Edmonton, Canada.

Brett Koenig, who teaches on the Legal Practice Course (LPC), jetted across the Atlantic to represent his country in the sport he’s played since he was 16.

Despite finding themselves up against some of the sport’s biggest hitters including Mexico, USA, France, Australia and Canada, Koenig and his teammates secured victory in a “tough” final against Austria.

The lecturer was even crowned ‘most valuable player’ in the final throw down, despite sustaining a torn muscle early on in the four-day tournament.

“It was an amazing trip with lots of excitement and the team spirit is incredible,” Koenig said. “It felt so good to get out there. I have some fantastic teammates who are brilliant both on and off the court.”

Koenig, a former solicitor, also teaches on the university’s LLB, covering subjects including tort and medicine.

Drawing comparisons between a life in law and one of throwing balls at people, Koenig said: “They both require hardwork, dedication and commitment by learning new skills and reflecting. In either case they usually involve some degree of performance and evaluation, be it through a match or an assessment.”