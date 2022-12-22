Law firm tackles loneliness with new bookshop

gunnercooke community project opens in Manchester

An independent bookshop and café has opened in Manchester thanks to the backing of law firm.

Located on Manchester’s King Street, ‘House of Books & Friends’ was dreamt up by gunnercooke’s founder with the aim of tackling loneliness and isolation in the local community.

The purpose-driven bookshop has found its home in the redeveloped Grade II listed Manchester Club building (see Instagram post below) and is run as a Community Interest Company which will see all profits reinvested into the bookshop and community projects.

As reported by Legal Cheek earlier this year, the project seeks to connect the local community through a love of books, an idea which came to gunnercooke’s founder Darryl Cooke during the pandemic.

“It’s well documented that loneliness is a pernicious issue in society, and we’re pleased to be opening ahead of the festive period at a time when many people can struggle,” said Cooke.

The space will also play host to events ranging from book clubs and author signings to talks, music and charity nights.

Cooke said: “One hundred per cent of our profits go back into the organisation, so every purchase someone makes and every amazing event they attend means we can make a difference to those experiencing loneliness.”

He continued: