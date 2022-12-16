Spotify Wrapped — law student edition

Which tracks make your playlist? 🎧

After the release of Spotify Wrapped 2022, we’ve created our very own law student edition with songs that we think should be on your study playlists.

With summaries of people’s music tastes plastered across social media in the days following the release of the popular marketing campaign, we wracked our brains for songs that we think encapsulate what it’s like being a law student, with songs such as Legally Blonde, Money, money, money and hope ur ok making the list.

We’ve also put together two playlists: ‘i’m gonna be a lawyer’ to keep you motivated, and ‘study focus’ to help you through those assignment writing sessions.

Let us know in the comments what your favourite songs are for studying and keeping you motivated through law school.