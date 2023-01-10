10 memes that accurately capture the pain of TC application season
Happy Hunger Games, and may the odds be ever in your favour…
As the various TC deadlines approach, we dive into the Legal Cheek archive to find the memes that accurately capture the pain for those of you who are frantically filling out those last few applications.
If only your personal statement got this many views…
And so it begins…
‘Due to a high number of applications we are unable to provide individual feedback…’
We’ve all been there
The long road ahead
Me at every networking event…
@legalcheek Please can I have a TC? #areyouhiring #harrystylesvids #fyp #lawyersoftiktok #aspiringlawyer ♬ original sound – legalcheek
That 3am typo check will surely demonstrate my attention to detail…
*Loads up ChatGPT*
@legalcheek Worst part of the application process 🥲#lawyersoftiktok #lawstudent #applications #watsonglaser #taylorswift #imtheproblem #fyp #trendingsong ♬ Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift
They regret nothing
@legalcheek Even worse when you get to the final stage 😭 #lawstudent #lawstudentlife #lawstudentph #aspiringlawyer #oliviarodrigo #taylorswift #taylorsversion #trendingsong #ithinkiveseenthisfilmbefore #fyp #fypシ ♬ original sound – club90sla
When it’s not your first rodeo
And when it’s finally all over
@legalcheek The jumper catch really added to the chaos #lawyer #lawstudent #uni #unilife #trending #fyp #studentlife ♬ original sound – A24
We feel your pain but chin up, Legal Cheek has your back. Our Firms Most List 2023 is a great resource for those in need of some application inspiration, and our Key Deadlines Calendar will make sure you never miss the submission window.
You’ve got this!
