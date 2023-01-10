10 memes that accurately capture the pain of TC application season

Happy Hunger Games, and may the odds be ever in your favour…

As the various TC deadlines approach, we dive into the Legal Cheek archive to find the memes that accurately capture the pain for those of you who are frantically filling out those last few applications.

If only your personal statement got this many views…

And so it begins…

‘Due to a high number of applications we are unable to provide individual feedback…’

We’ve all been there

The long road ahead

Me at every networking event…

That 3am typo check will surely demonstrate my attention to detail…

*Loads up ChatGPT*

They regret nothing

When it’s not your first rodeo

And when it’s finally all over

We feel your pain but chin up, Legal Cheek has your back. Our Firms Most List 2023 is a great resource for those in need of some application inspiration, and our Key Deadlines Calendar will make sure you never miss the submission window.

You’ve got this!