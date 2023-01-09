News

Over half of law firm workers say legal TV shows influenced their career choice

By Emily Hinkley on
Swayed by Suits

A law firm has attempted to quantify the influence of legal TV programmes on the career choices of those within the profession.

Shoreditch-based firm, EM Law, has undetaken a survey of 500 legal professionals to see if media stereotypes surrounding law are correct and understand their influence on career choices.

Of those surveyed, 56% said their decision to work in the legal profession was because of their “true passion for law”. However, over half of respondents also agreed that their career choice was influenced by what they had seen on TV.

It appears that US legal shows are the most influential, with 30% of those influenced saying it was popular drama Suits that persuaded them to join the legal profession. A further 22% cited Law and Order.

Interestingly, 57% of those influenced by media content felt the show that influenced them was a realistic depiction of a legal career.

The 2023 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

The survey was prompted when EM Law’s director, Neil Williamson, received an interesting answer when interviewing a candidate for a position at the firm. When asked why she was applying for the position, Olivia Wilson, now an executive assistant at the firm, told him: “I watch a lot of Suits. I admire Donna’s confidence and competence. She’s always put together and knows exactly what she’s doing. Therefore I want to become a Donna.”

“Media has always influenced the public,” explained Williamson, “we wanted to know just how influential media can be, more specifically, legal TV shows and their ability to sway career decisions.”

Legal Cheek has previously reported research into the lack of diversity in legal dramas. If this survey’s results are valid then it further underlines the importance of representation in legal TV programmes.

.

God help the profession

Bob

If people think the majority of these over-glamourized legal TV shows are an actual reflection of practice they are in for a very nasty surprise.

Anon

…or a good surprise as firms like the Suits one are a case study for how not to run a law firm.

Al

I suspect half the Bar, of a certain age, just went into the job because they have nostalgic memories of skiving off school and watching “Crown Court”.

(That’s very much why I did; and the Rumpole stories)

Djed

If Suits focused instead on sweatshop trainees drafting board minutes and partners dealing with early stage baldness, it would have been more realistic.

Trainee

Explains why so many trainees are now as useful and bright as f

