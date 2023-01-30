Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Tories call for action over legal threats from powerful figures facing scrutiny [The Guardian]

New reforms to tackle ‘abuse’ of modern slavery laws by criminals [Evening Standard]

Regional accents are still a bar to law careers [The Times] (£)

AI lawyer won’t defend anyone in court after all as creator receives jail threats [Daily Star]

Not as smart as we thought: ChatGPT averaged a C+ when University of Minnesota law professors used it to generate answers in four law-school exams – while humans averaged a B+ [Daily Mail]

Stalker’s threat of ‘meat horror’ to barrister ex [Evening Standard]

Tragedy of young barrister who helped bring notorious killer Gary Allen to justice [Hull Daily Mail]

Scathing judge put-downs heard in Exeter Crown Court [Devon Live]

Partners in life and in crime: The couples who broke the law together [Manchester Evening News]

“I think transactional lawyers get an undue reputation for being dumb precedent churning deal monkeys. Sure, some are, but those operating at the top level are seriously impressive.” [Legal Cheek comments]

Legal Cheek virtual student events this week with Clifford Chance, Womble Bond Dickinson and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner [Apply to attend]