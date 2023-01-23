News

Sleuthing former Clifford Chance lawyer leaves Nadhim Zahawi fighting for his political life

Avatar photo
By Aishah Hussain on
11

Dan Neidle calls for former chancellor to apologise after he reportedly paid around £5 million to HMRC

Dan Neidle and Nadhim Zahawi (credit Wikimedia Commons)

A sleuthing former Clifford Chance lawyer has left Nadhim Zahawi fighting for his political life over revelations about his tax affairs.

Dan Neidle, ex-head of tax at the Magic Circle law firm, began investigating the tax affairs of Conservative party chairman Zahawi in July last year. At the time Zahawi, an Iraqi-born child refugee and former multi-millionaire businessman who co-founded market research firm YouGov in 2000, was serving as chancellor of the exchequer.

Neidle, who retired from the law firm’s partnership last year, recalls digging through company accounts and filings, going back as far as 22 years, to uncover a series of what he claimed to be “suspicious” arrangements, he writes in yesterday’s The Sunday Times.

He raised questions over why shares from YouGov were held in Balshore Investments, a Gibraltar-registered family trust. “For me, there was a potential explanation,” explains Neidle. “Zahawi didn’t want to be taxed on profits on the YouGov shares, so he put them in the company owned by his parents’ trust. But he still regarded them as his assets, and so cash came back to him through gifts and loans. There are half-a-dozen tax rules designed to stop this sort of thing. And, if my theory were correct, one of them would apply to tax on the dividends and capital gains. I reckoned about £3.7 million in tax should have been paid — but hadn’t.”

The 2023 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Over the weekend Zahawi issued a statement in which he confirmed he had paid “several million pounds” to settle a dispute with the taxman. He said that HMRC deemed errors in his tax affairs as “careless and not deliberate”, and indicated that the agreement was made during his time as chancellor. Reports suggest the settlement was more than £3.7 million of tax — the same figure Neidle identified in July 2022 — plus a 30% penalty and interest.

“[I]t’s harder to imagine a worse conflict of interest,” Neidle writes in the article, adding: “And — most important of all — public confidence in the tax system is shredded if people have the perception that there’s one rule for ministers and another for the rest of us… Time to apologise.”

It has been reported this morning that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has asked his independent ethics adviser to look into the matter, as there were “questions that need answering”.

A Clifford Chance-lifer, Neidle worked as a tax lawyer in the firm’s London office for 23 years, becoming its UK head of tax in 2020. He left the firm last year to focus on his family and found a blog, Tax Policy Associates, where he reports his discoveries. Since then his profile has risen: he now courts nearly 65,000 Twitter followers and has made several television and radio appearances. When asked this morning whether he was looking at the tax affairs of any other MPs, he tweeted, “The answer is yes…” Perhaps we can expect to see more revelations unfold as the Norfolk-based ex-City lawyer continues to probe the tax affairs of politicians.

On a lighter note, Neidle’s investigative exploits have inspired a number of memes and firmly cemented the tax guru’s status among the Legal Twitterati.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, news and careers advice:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

11 Comments

Just Anonymous

This is only part of the story.

Let’s not forget that Zahawi – through his lawyers – aggressively threatened Neidle with defamation proceedings when he raised these issues.

Given what we now know Zahawi must have known (given the admitted fact of the tax settlement and the penalty payment), it is very difficult to understand how Zahawi could have seriously believed he had even the faintest speck of a genuine defamation claim.

The fact that Zahawi would use the legal system in this way says a lot about his character. And I don’t think I particularly want that sort of a character at the heart of government.

Reply Report comment
(34)(2)

Pensions Lawyer

Speaking of conflicts – don’t City tax lawyers spend their careers advising high paying clients on how best to legally avoid paying tax? Seems a bit hypocritical doesn’t it ? I’m not a tax lawyer so not going to claim I know the details of their roles but that’s what I’ve always thought.

Reply Report comment
(7)(22)

Tax NQ

You need to shut the f up. There is a reason why tax lawyers are the brightest in the City and why you clearly have no idea what a tax lawyer does. The one saving grace for you is that pensions lawyers are also smart – just not as smart as tax lawyers- but still way above the competency of any banking or corporate lawyers who are simply glorified overpaid transaction managing paper pushers !

Reply Report comment
(9)(17)

Jeremy

Lol agree with the bit about banking and corporate lawyers. You don’t need to be a lawyer to be a half decent banking or corporate associate.

Reply Report comment
(6)(2)

Anon

Anyone else read this in Donald Trump’s voice?

I am simply the greatest tax lawyer ! I like commercial, I think they’re okay – they think I’m great, but I think they’re okay. You can’t do that!!

Reply Report comment
(3)(1)

Criminal defence lawyer

You might want to base your opinions on your fellow professionals on something more than vague pop-culture assumptions. Otherwise, I dread to imagine what you think of me.

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Anonymous

Good job Neidle doesn’t have a goatee and moustache…

Reply Report comment
(3)(2)

Shah

i don’t get this? Is it a joke about him being bald?

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

Anon

Kudos to Dan for pushing through. I don’t want to draw inferences, but Dan left CC during the time he raised concerns about Zahawi’s tax affairs. I can only imagine the pressures he faced from all walks of life to drop his investigation and back off.

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Orwell

Not defending Zahawi, but Dan Neidle is an active Labour Party member – just Google his application to their National Executive Committee. Again, not defending Zahawi, but you should take with a pinch of salt everything he does because it is all partisan

Reply Report comment
(3)(19)

Anon

You are defending him though, aren’t you. If you followed Dan’s efforts you’d also know Dan is currently investigating another MP who isn’t a tory. There was a story a couple years ago of him being the tories favourite lawyer lol. Even if he was targeting because he’s a labour activist, good. The CHANCELLOR making even a ‘careless’ mistake in relation to tax when he’s dealing daily with HMRC is a huge story.

Reply Report comment
(3)(1)

Join the conversation

Related Stories