Which practice area boasts the smartest lawyers?

By Aishah Hussain on
28

Legal Cheek commenters spark debate

Legal Cheek readers have generated lively debate about which practice area boasts the best and brightest lawyers.

Several of our readers went below the line in a recent article about former Clifford Chance lawyer and tax sleuth Dan Neidle’s months-long investigation into the tax affairs of politician Nadhim Zahawi.

A specialist in his field, Neidle recalled digging through company accounts and filings, going back as far as 22 years, to uncover a series of what he claimed to be “suspicious” arrangements.

Neidle’s work has lead some of our commenters to claim “tax lawyers are the brightest in the City” and “pretty goddamn smart in comparison to most other City lawyers”.

Pensions lawyers are also smart, apparently, and “way above the competency of any banking or corporate lawyers who are simply glorified overpaid transaction managing paper pushers!” Ouch.

But “as a corporate or banking lawyer, you still need to be able to negotiate docs and terms and understand the different nuances while working under crazy pressure and quick turnarounds”, responded another reader, adding: “Let’s not downplay it as ‘easy'”.

Another commenter chipped in: “Everyone knows that litigation is the brains trust and operate as the de facto department of hard questions. The rest of the firm are great at populating templates.”

So what do you think? Which practice area boasts the smartest lawyers and why? Let us know in the comments section below.

Another law grad

Who cares?!

Rick

Advisory.

Havers

👆🏼 future litigation lawyer

A chancery barrister

Chancery barristers

RTFQ

Not really a practice area tho, is it hun?

USQAnon

Academic measure of intelligence: to be fair, tax lawyers probably win with their “book smarts”.
Agree that litigators get the most difficult questions and have a high all-round skill set (but suspect their emotional intelligence can be pretty low).
Not sure how tax lawyers / pension lawyers do when looking at social intelligence (the vast majority I know are limited socially at best, very awkward at worst).
Corporate lawyers arguably have the best overall blend of intelligence / skill, particularly under pressure (but like litigators, EQ can be questioned).
Pensions lawyers are just a bit blah. Real estate lawyers, less said the better.

Pensions lawyer

Ouch.

Rainman

So every lawyer’s emotional intelligence is low? Got it.

Tom

I don’t know about smartest, but for being loaded, it has to be probate. Stinking grave robbers.

Anonymouse

It’s a bit of a silly question – obviously there are talented/smart and not-so-talented/smart lawyers, at all levels, every practice area.

In my experience, some of the academically “smartest” people in the business don’t actually make great lawyers and need a degree of managing. This is often true of those in advisory practice areas, eg tax, where there can sometimes be a failure to “read the room” and give pragmatic client-friendly advice, instead writing long emails which spook the client unnecessarily and where the issue at hand, in that partucular context, ends up being a non-issue.

Conversely, for all the slack that transactional lawyers get in the comments quoted in the article, there is a real skill in winning clients and keeping them happy, balancing this with the needs/capacity of the lawyers working on the project, offering strategic and commercial advice with comprehensive market knowledge/understanding and an ability to be unfazed by the unfamiliar too, effectively delegating work and interpreting the advice that comes back from specialists in a way which is client-focused and commercially-minded, and managing a project from start to finish in an organised and thorough way. A number of transactional lawyers I’ve worked with at the top of the M&A and funds industries are truly incredible people able to do all of the above and more. It is typically transactional lawyers who take leadership of firms because they are capable of that management aspect too and successfully combine that with winning work and clients and actually carrying out that work.

US counsel

Restructuring hands down, followed by non-contentious regulatory and competition.

But PE is still the most brainless yet lucrative practice area.

Reply Report comment
Q

Why is PE brainless? What makes it an easy area to practice?

Reply Report comment
Advisory associate

Levfin is awfully brainless too. An average 3PQE can operate like a partner no problems.

Reply Report comment
Honest man

Lets be honest here. Not much talent is needed to be a transactional lawyer. Its a cushy job for those that don’t mind being highly paid for doing boring, repetitive and meaningless paper pushing tasks.

Reply Report comment
Anon

Right. Until you become more senior, then it’s the total opposite.

Reply Report comment
Kirkland NQ

If it’s judged on the results, ie pay, then PE funds lawyers at the ‘land wipe the board. Who else can afford not only an Italian super car but also a Chelsea townhouse to park it outside?

Reply Report comment
Not a PE lawyer

Not an NQ lol. Also went off topic and didn’t answer the question. Bit brainless of you you’ll have to concede.

Reply Report comment
Fresher

Are the stereotypes of tax and litigation lawyers being socially awkward actually true? It sounds like a TV stereotype.

Reply Report comment
Tax litigator

You can ask my other half once I have repaired the puncture and re-inflated her.

Reply Report comment
Causal Observer

Where is Kirkland NQ when you need him to claim that private equity practices boast the most intelligent lawyers AND the highest lambo prevalence…

In all seriousness though, some regulatory areas require super smart lawyers who understand the product/service as well as the law (tech/pharma/finance).

Reply Report comment
DevLaw

Property development lawyers.

Reply Report comment
Anonymous

Tax

Reply Report comment
UCL Post-grad

I think you just need to look at the academic contentiousness of a field of law, if ‘smart’ is synonymous with ‘intellectual’.

It would most likely be a contentious area. Unsettled areas requiring the broadest of understandings are likely to indicate a good intellectual ability. However, tax is incredibly complex by any standard. I would imagine on those parameters that Public, Tax, and Chancery lawyers would be smarter on average.

That said, there are all sorts of types of smart, so crime and family, for example, will require some of the highest levels of emotional intelligence. Corporate work would require very strong foresight and due diligence. It all depends.

Generally, I think no field of law produces all-round smarter lawyers.

HOWEVER, in my personal view, anyone who goes into Land Law after suffering through it during their LLB/BA/GDL is inherently not smart.

Is it?

Is doing PE or Alec Fin a piece of piss?

Reply Report comment
Lefty Legal Aid Lawyer

A lot of people seem to be mistaking remuneration for intelligence. I’d take a wig and a jury over an office in a glass and steel monument to capitalism any day of the week

Reply Report comment
Grumpy In Houser

As others have said, it’s folk with complex advisory practices. If it’s not tax it’s fin reg. Some competition lawyers are super impressive, although I kinda think that’s largely a function of the fact that the complex bit of what what they do is economics not law. Insofar as solicitors go, it’s definitely not litigation. Reading the White Book and paying counsel for an opinion isn’t brain scratching stuff.

Reply Report comment
US paper pushing associate

IP / Competition litigation among the smarter lawyers I have come across.

Real estate lawyers the absolute smartest though. 9.30 – 7pm hours (even at US law firms), same pay as their royally ruined corporate colleagues, and have a social / family life outside work. Well played, friends.

Reply Report comment
Unbiased litigator

Disputes work requires higher calibre individuals than other areas to do the job well. This is in part because i) you need to understand the field of law/sector that the issue revolves around in addition to appreciating how to navigate the disputes process; ii) more often than not the other side is trying to screw you so you need to think strategically, and iii) disputes often require original thought to test and produce arguments. The only real requirement for transactional work is a willingness to work long hours populating templates, meanwhile specialist areas like tax are sometimes tricky from an academic perspective though only really require the first part of skill i) above

Reply Report comment
