News

Over a third of legal workers hate their boss, research finds

Avatar photo
By Aishah Hussain on
3

Retail employees despise their superiors the most

Bosses in the legal industry are among the most hated in the UK, new research has shown, with over a third admitting to disliking their superiors.

A survey of over 3,000 people working in nearly 30 sectors shows the legal industry ranks in joint tenth place, alongside the hospitality and recruitment industries, with 34% of respondents saying they hate their higher-ups.

Retail employees hate their bosses the most, according to the survey carried out by online marketing company Reboot, with 51% saying they dislike their managers. This was closely followed by 48% in healthcare and 47% in sales.

RankIndustryHate their boss (%)
1Retail51
2Healthcare48
3Sales47
4Property & construction45
5=Energy & utilities42
5=Public services & administration42
7Law enforcement & security38
8Teaching & education36
9Call centre & customer service35
10=Hospitality & events management34
10=Legal34
10=Recruitment & HR34

The industry with the least hated bosses was creative arts & design (11%), followed by the charity (11%) and IT (12%) sectors.

Both consulting and banking & finance fared better than law with just over a fifth (21%) of employees in each industry expressing a dislike for their bosses.

The survey also found that ‘being underpaid’, ‘micromanagement’ and ‘lack of communication’ are the most common reasons they don’t get along with their bosses.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, news and careers advice:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

3 Comments

Habs

I love my boss

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

STB associate

We have the best bosses who pay proper money to reward diligent and intelligent associates (c.f. MC/SC firms)

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

CC Insider

People who are genuinely happy with their situation don’t tend to spend so long on these forums trying to convince everyone that the MC/SC are horrible places to work in comparison. There is nothing wrong with working at an MC firm, obviously – some prefer the stability and better equity prospects, and some want to join US firms to make as much money as possible before inevitable burn out – that’s fine.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories