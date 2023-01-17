Over a third of legal workers hate their boss, research finds

Retail employees despise their superiors the most

Bosses in the legal industry are among the most hated in the UK, new research has shown, with over a third admitting to disliking their superiors.

A survey of over 3,000 people working in nearly 30 sectors shows the legal industry ranks in joint tenth place, alongside the hospitality and recruitment industries, with 34% of respondents saying they hate their higher-ups.

Retail employees hate their bosses the most, according to the survey carried out by online marketing company Reboot, with 51% saying they dislike their managers. This was closely followed by 48% in healthcare and 47% in sales.

Rank Industry Hate their boss (%) 1 Retail 51 2 Healthcare 48 3 Sales 47 4 Property & construction 45 5= Energy & utilities 42 5= Public services & administration 42 7 Law enforcement & security 38 8 Teaching & education 36 9 Call centre & customer service 35 10= Hospitality & events management 34 10= Legal 34 10= Recruitment & HR 34

The industry with the least hated bosses was creative arts & design (11%), followed by the charity (11%) and IT (12%) sectors.

Both consulting and banking & finance fared better than law with just over a fifth (21%) of employees in each industry expressing a dislike for their bosses.

The survey also found that ‘being underpaid’, ‘micromanagement’ and ‘lack of communication’ are the most common reasons they don’t get along with their bosses.