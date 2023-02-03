Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Is it the end of the road for Dominic Raab? [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)
Please Mind the Gap: A Venn Diagram Story of Method in International Law [Critical Legal Thinking]
Tax law should be as boring as constitutional law [The Law and Policy Blog]
The dangers of the Online Safety Bill [Spiked]
How did M&S manage to beat Aldi on copycat claims this time? [The Grocer]
When is an IP agreement between a university and a student inventor unfair? [The IPKat]
Building a sustainability strategy — what companies can (not) do from a competition law perspective [Lexology]
Antitrust Deregulation is Undermining Innovation [Oxford Business Law Blog]
Where next for the regulation of NFTs? [Legal Futures]
