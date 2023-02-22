Manchester Met launches SQE masters

Two new LLM options through tie-up with The College of Legal Practice

Aspiring lawyers can now find two new masters programmes on offer through Manchester Metropolitan University’s Law School.

The programmes are part of the university’s new partnership with The College of Legal Practice (CoLP), a UK spin-off of Australia’s largest law school, The College of Law Australia.

Starting in September 2023, the programmes are available to both law and non-law graduates and will support students’ preparation for the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE).

The first of these courses is the Manchester Met LLM Legal Practice which will replace the university’s LPC offering and is comprised of SQE1 & 2 preparatory units plus other optional units designed to optimise students’ careers. The other course is the LLM Graduate Legal Studies, which is being offered as a replacement for the law conversion route for non-law graduates to gain their legal foundation.

Dr Giles Proctor, CEO of CoLP, commented:

“We are delighted to be working with Manchester Law School and align our commitment to supporting students and widening access to the profession through this unique partnership. The College’s SQE expertise combined with Manchester Law School’s future career-focused modules will give these students a fantastic start to their legal career.”

The programmes will be delivered from Manchester Law School and are designed to reflect the “evolving legal landscape” with units focused on business, technology and professional skills.

Professor Andrew Francis, dean of the Manchester Law School at Manchester Metropolitan University, commented:

“Student support is at the very heart of all our programmes and these two new masters courses are no exception. Being able to offer an SQE pathway for our students through The College of Legal Practice’s proven preparation courses is an exciting development for us.”

The College of Legal Practice has previously struck SQE training deals with Oxford Brookes University and Southampton Solent University, as well as collaborations with law firms such as Browne Jacobson and Reed Smith.