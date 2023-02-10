Mishcon to host ‘in conversation’ with Matt Hancock

No appearance fee for former health sec, London firm confirms

Mishcon de Reya is to host Matt Hancock during an hour-long talk later this month about the former health secretary’s account during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mishcon Academy, the firm’s in-house learning platform which hosts a series of online events, videos and podcasts on the big issues “faced by businesses and individuals today” has invited the politician to discuss his new book, Pandemic Diaries, and what it was like trying to steer the country through a time of crisis.

Hancock is not being paid a fee for his appearance, the firm confirmed to Legal Cheek.

Mishcon’s head of politics and law Katy Colton will interview Hancock after which there will be a live audience Q&A.

The firm said it “understands that many people may have been and are still being directly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic”, a primer on its website states, and “attending this talk may be difficult”.

Hancock has agreed to answer questions during the talk, which takes place on 22 February. Members of the public can also put questions to the Conservative MP anonymously.

The firm has hosted other big-names in the past, including most recently from the culture space, Mel C and Jarvis Cocker, as well as politicians Sajid Javid and Jess Phillips.

Hancock has had a busy year, placing third in the most recent series of ITV’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! He received a fee of £320,000 for his appearance in the jungle. He is due to star in Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins this year.