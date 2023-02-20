Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Big Four: EY, Deloitte, KPMG, and PwC step on law firms’ toes increasing legal revenue to £1.25bn [City A.M.]

Law merger global boost: Pinsent Masons’ first female chief [The Herald]

Multimillionaire retired ambassador wins court battle against lawyer who moved into his £15m family home and refused to leave claiming she was his ‘surrogate daughter’ [Daily Mail]

Lawyer spent over $10 million in loans for fake clients to live in a Las Vegas hotel and gamble ’24/7′ for six months, lawsuit alleges [Insider]

Legal action launched over sham marriage screening algorithm [BBC]

Change to treasure law ‘will keep more artefacts in UK museums’ [The Guardian]

Kim Kardashian shows off latest legal areas she’s studying in pursuit of law career: ‘New subjects … let’s go!’ [Daily Mail]

Law student, 24, to stand trial over crash which killed Land Rover passenger after ‘shunt’ on A1(M) in Yorkshire [Yorkshire Post]

“Constant long hours has always been weird to me. Aren’t you bound to make mistakes if you’re wired to a computer screen?” [Legal Cheek comments]

TOMORROW (Tues 21 Feb): Legal Cheek in-person London student event with law firms Ashurst, CMS, Goodwin Procter and ULaw [Apply to attend]