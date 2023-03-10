Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Is Suella’s migration plan legal? [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)
David Gauke: This immigration bill isn’t just illegal — it’s dangerous [New Statesman] (free, but registration required)
The Illegal Migration Bill is about political theatre, not serious law-making [The Law and Policy Blog]
Illegal immigration bill does more than ‘push the boundaries’ of international law [The Conversation]
SLAPPing back: Even bad people should have good lawyers [A Lawyer Writes]
“Say Thanks to a Woman”: How patents can help you (IWD special) [The IPKat]
Football & Fan Tokens – What Potential UK Financial Regulation Could Mean For Sports Clubs [LawInSport]
Don’t defund the police [UnHerd]
IWD23: Embracing Equity [The Bar Council]
Can a solicitor be a hero? [The Law Society Gazette]
