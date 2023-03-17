Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

Let’s Stop Talking About Gary Lineker And Look At The Illegal Migration Bill [Huffington Post]

Lineker vs BBC — a case for unfair dismissal in the making? [Scottish Legal News]

The foreign policy of the United Kingdom is improving, while the domestic policy remains clownish or cruel [The Law and Policy Blog]

The Bill of Rights Bill and the Modern Mirror Principle [UK Constitutional Law Association]

Raab interfered with justice process [A Lawyer Writes]

Taking the neurological lead: Professor Jo Delahunty KC [Counsel]

The shameful story of Britain’s backdoor blasphemy laws [Spiked]

Court Dismisses Part of Roblox Lawsuit Over “Copycat” Avatars [Fashion Law]

Race to the (dotted) line: The contract dispute which rocked the world of Formula 1 [Lexology]

We need to challenge the aggressive status quo in litigation [Law Society Gazette]