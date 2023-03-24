Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

Johnson at the Privileges Committee — a post-hearing analysis [The Law and Policy Blog]

Did deregulation kill SVB? [Legal Cheek Journal]

The authoritarian Digital Services Act means the death of free speech online [Spiked]

When can your boss fire you for social media use? An expert on the law explains [The Conversation]

Will “The Guardian” protect justice in India? [The Critic]

How can the Bar support barristers and staff during Ramadan? [The Bar Council]

The growing market for immersive luxury goods in the metaverse [The Global Legal Post]

Kenya’s Landmark Supreme Court Decision on Non-Discrimination for Sexual Minorities [Oxford Human Rights Hub]

Greenwashing: the latest fashion sweeping the globe? [Legal Cheek Journal]