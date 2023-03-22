News

Meet the Lambo-driving criminal solicitor with over 100k followers on TikTok

By Aishah Hussain on
Akhmed Yakoob tells Legal Cheek how he cultivated his online following

Akhmed Yakoob pictured alongside his yellow Lamborghini Urus

Lambo-driving lawyer Akhmed Yakoob is the latest lawfluencer on our radar, educating the masses on TikTok about law and crime.

Yakoob, a criminal defence solicitor, has amassed a strong 105,000 following on the popular video-sharing app, plus over 1.3 million likes since he set-up his account in October 2020.

He says his following grew substantially when he started posting at least once a day towards the end of last year, telling us his main driver is to have “more people educated and less people convicted”.

His videos feature motivational advice (“get comfortable being uncomfortable”), interesting cases he’s worked on, as well as criminal law insights such as what to do if you’re caught with cannabis and what not to do when pulled over by the police. His snappy vids often end with his catchphrase, “there’s a defence for every offence”.

In one video he recalls working on a murder case at the Old Bailey. In another, he recounts successfully defending two clients charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

In several of his videos Yakoob, a serious crime specialist of over 15 years, is seen driving a £200,000 yellow Lamborghini Urus, one of two he owns, with the personalised number plate ‘0U12 LAW’.

@akhmedyakoob Handling business #fyp#fypシ #lawyersoftiktok #tiktokpakistan #lamborghini #urus #viral #islamabad ♬ original sound – Akhmed Yakoob

Some of his videos are just for laughs, and in one video (below), he contrasts what people think it’s like being a lawyer (this time driving a Ferrari) versus what he actually gets up to (paperwork, reading and answering the phone to “constant new clients”).

@akhmedyakoob #lawyersoftiktok #lawyersontiktok #PrimarkSummerUp #fyp #foryoupage #murder #lawyer #adayinmylife #dayinthelife #law #suits #birmingham #birminghamuk ♬ Circus Clown – Sound_Galaxy

Yakoob is the director of Maurice Andrews Solicitors, a criminal law practice in Birmingham founded in 1988. He took over in 2016 and claims to have propelled the business to “making millions”. The firm specialises in areas including drugs, murder, terrorism and serious fraud.

“What inspired me to be a lawyer was when I was 16 years old one of my close mates was arrested for attempted murder, and I believe he was innocent of that,” he shares in another TikTok. “However, he still ended up doing nine years in prison.” The British Pakistani practising Muslim then went to college and though his grades weren’t “up to the standard to get me into a university” through the help of a tutor he was able to secure a place to study law at Wolverhampton University, graduating in 2010.

After completing the Legal Practice Course at The University of Law in Birmingham, he goes on to explain in a video uploaded to YouTube, where he is also active and has over 180,000 views, he struggled to find a job. His dad eventually stepped in, took him to a law firm and said, “you don’t need to pay him, keep him, teach him what he needs to learn”. He worked there for two years, before moving to his present firm.

Yakoob credits working for free, often from 5am until 10pm and making as many connections in his starting years as the drivers contributing to his success. “Hard work puts you where good luck can find you,” he says. “When you’re young, you work to learn, you will earn later, and so any experience you can get, just grab it with both hands because some opportunities will come to you and they will be guised as free work, early mornings, late nights, you just have to keep going — with that kind of attitude you can succeed in any area of life.”

9 Comments

law goblin

Buckle up for the comments section…

😬

Cringe

Kirkland NQ

HR – please reach out to this guy. He seems like ‘land material.

Anonymous

Just because he doesn’t look like you, talk like you or work like you, doesn’t mean you should rub him out (because people will). The guy made the best out of the situation he was in, how can you knock it. Most of us have anxiety and stress as our key take-aways from work, this guy has a Lambo.

BR massive

Solicitors, yuck. Life at the bar really is where it’s at.

Just asking questions

Where’s yer lambo though

Trainee

I wonder what the Kirkland NQ has to say to about that

PE lawyer at SC firm

Strange but true. I bumped into Mr Yakoob in the Sauna at Nuffield Gym Birmingham. I spoke to him and just straight up asked if he was that famous Instagram lawyer. Honestly, one of the most down to earth guys you’ll meet. From watching his videos, I thought this guy was taking the P***. But after spending 15 mins (any longer and I would have collapsed from the heat) with the guy, I realised he’s a lot wiser than his videos suggest. Anyway, for those of you criticising and calling him cringe or w.e, just think about it for a second – you’re probably populating the Target group schedule in your SPA at 1am whilst he’s driving a Urus/458 up and down Soho Road… lol

Anonymous

Why are the comments section assuming anyone who finds this chaps method of advertising coming from a place of envy? Some of us (and i speak for a few in my profession) find this extremely tacky, and yes, we can all afford tacky cars too, but choose to conduct ourselves otherwise. It does amuse me how one track minded the comments section is on the topic in question. Says more about those commenting and their own mindset.

